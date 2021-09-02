Marine accused of selling drugs at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, police say

A 27-year-old active-duty Marine is accused of dealing drugs at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff Sgt. Douglas Bryant Mosley is facing multiple charges after being accused of selling 28 grams of powder cocaine in the parking lot of the Marine Corps Exchange on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found two firearms, 10 pills of hydrocodone and oxycodone, four vials of anabolic steroids, and nearly “.3 of a gram of powder cocaine” inside Mosley’s home on Boyington Place in Midway Park, deputies said.

Mosley is facing charges of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by sale, trafficking cocaine by delivery, maintaining a vehicle to store controlled substance, trafficking schedule II-hydrocodone/oxycodone, maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule III controlled substance (anabolic steroids), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and ”various violations of uniform code of military justice,” deputies said.

The marine was “released to his command and transported to the Camp Lejeune Correctional Facility for pre-trial confinement,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that could help with the case, deputies said.

Information can be sent anonymously to Text-A-Tip by writing TIP4CSJAX and a text to 274637 (CRIMES).

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit helped the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Marine Corps Provost Marshal Office-Criminal Investigation Division with the case.

