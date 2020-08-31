Marine accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old he lured to base, California cops say

A U.S. Marine faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor after California deputies said they found a runaway 14-year-old girl at a military base in Twentynine Palms.

Donovan Bowin, 20, lured the girl to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and arranged a ride-hailing trip to the base for her, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said in a release.

Bowin illegally slipped the girl onto the base, where deputies found her Tuesday while searching for her, the release said. Evidence found in his barracks led to his arrest, deputies wrote.

Bowin had been in contact with the girl, who lives in Fontana, over social media, the release said. She was reunited with her family.

Investigators asked that anyone with information contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.