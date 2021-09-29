Marine being held in military lockup for criticizing Afghan exit
Lawyer Tony Buzbee tells ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Lt. Col Stuart Scheller was wrongly put in prison for demanding accountability.
Stephanie Grisham writes that Melania was "basically unleashed" to take subtle digs at Trump in public after stories reporting he'd had affairs.
Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.
Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV, the book says.
The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.
Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]
Grisham reportedly said that she noticed the increasing influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the White House.
"Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode
"What the hell were you thinking?" Trump said to Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.
A New Hampshire resident who was refused a COVID-19 vaccine because he is not a person of color has filed a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights.
The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice
Organizers say protests inspired by the Hulu series have been "primarily by white women"
Judge Emmet Sullivan, accepting a guilty plea from Trump supporter Dawn Bancroft, called her comments about wanting to shoot Nancy Pelosi "outrageous."
A former Trump official explains why Russia found America ripe for meddling
Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin
From a Western perspective, "China has now joined the ranks of Iran and other hostage takers," according to one expert.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of U.S.-manufactured Boeing Co airplanes. Raimondo said that China was not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal with the previous administration. Boeing shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday to $218.41.
'We're a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that...as a practical matter, is unsustainable,' Obama said.
The Congressional Progressive Caucus is threatening to revolt if Democratic leaders don't make good on their promises.
"Do you think I'm going to jail?" the teen driver reportedly asked, according to a witness. Local reports said the teen was not immediately arrested.
A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.