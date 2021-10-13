Marine who blasted military leaders over Afghanistan withdrawal expected to plead guilty

A Marine officer who posted a video criticizing military leaders over the chaotic pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will plead guilty to charges but will argue for favorable discharge, according to one of his lawyers.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is set to appear for a court-martial hearing on Thursday and faces charges, including disrespecting commissioned officers, disobeying a superior commissioned officer, and dereliction of duties.

His lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told the Washington Post on Tuesday they hope for a general or honorable discharge rather than dishonorable discharge. Scheller also wants to avoid jail time.

“Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Parlatore said.

In addition, the lawyer said the exact details of a pretrial agreement are “still up in the air.”

In August, Scheller posted a video in uniform demanding accountability from military higher-ups after an explosion at Kabul's airport killed 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghans.

After Scheller posted the video, he was removed from his role as commander of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. His hearing will take place at Camp Lejeune. He was in confinement until being released earlier this month following outcry from Republican lawmakers.

