Marine breaks knife in half to prevent deadly Chick-fil-A stabbing, deputies say

Three Marines were celebrated after jumping into action during a stabbing that could have turned deadly.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office officials said on April 1 at 1:41 p.m., deputies received reports of a disturbance at a Chick-fil-A on Dunn Drive in Stafford, Virginia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told deputies one man was approached by two others and engaged in a brief argument before a physical altercation began.

During the altercation, the two males assaulted the victim, and one of them pulled out a knife.

Officials said three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the men. During this, one of the Marines broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects fled the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim told deputies the two men stole his phone during the altercation.

No injuries occurred during the altercation.

Later that day, deputies identified a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old that matched the descriptions of the two men at a nearby CVS parking lot and took them into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 17-year-old was charged with assault, battery, robbery and attempted felony wounding. The 14-year-old was charged with assault, battery and robbery.

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Bradley Feldkamp, Corporal John Darby and Lance Corporal Nicholas Dural were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for heroic acts performed while off-duty for their actions in the altercation.

IN OTHER NEWS: