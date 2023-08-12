Marine charged with assaulting missing 14-year-old found in his barracks; family alleges she was sold to soldier for sex

A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, who was discovered in his barracks two weeks after she was reported missing.

The Marine is now facing one count of sexual assault of a minor and another count of violating liberty restriction from an earlier, unrelated case, said Capt. Charles Palmer, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 17, which will allow for commanding officers to determine whether the case should be tried by court-martial.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the rights of the subject, further information is unavailable until this decision is made,” Palmer explained. “As a reminder, charges remain allegations, and all service members are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Neither the teen nor the Marine have been identified, though authorities previously said the suspect was with the Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Other details — including when and how the pair met, how the teen got onto the base and how long she spent there — are also still unclear.

Military police at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton near Oceanside found the teenager on June 28. Her grandmother told authorities the girl disappeared on June 9, though she was not reported missing until several days later given her history of escaping and running away from home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified Marine was arrested in July, questioned by investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and released shortly thereafter.

After she was found, several family members took to social media to allege the teen was sold by a sex trafficker and assaulted in the weeks she was missing.

In a TikTok video posted online, a woman identifying herself as the girl’s aunt, Casaundra Perez, said her niece had “been sold to a soldier for sex.” Her family has also claimed the Marines have been trying to cover up the sexual assault.

The girl has since returned to live with her grandmother.

With News Wire Services