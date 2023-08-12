Marine charged in California with sexual assault against minor

A Marine at Camp Pendleton in Southern California was charged with sexual assault of a minor who was found in the camp barracks, the military announced Friday.

The 14-year-old girl was missing from home for at least two weeks when she was discovered on the base on June 28. Family feared she had been sex trafficked, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors charged the Marine with sexual assault of a minor and with violating a liberty restriction from an earlier, unrelated case, AP reported.

The military did not release the identity of the Marine or the circumstances of the case.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the rights of the subject, further information is unavailable until this decision is made,” Capt. Charles Palmer, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“As a reminder, charges remain allegations, and all service members are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” he added.

A hearing on Thursday will determine if he is tried by court martial.

The girl has been returned to her grandmother in suburban San Diego.

