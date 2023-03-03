Marine City commissioner says he's not pursuing legal action after 'unjust' arrest

Marine City Commissioners Brian Ross, from left, Mike Hilferink, Jacob Bryson, and Bill Klaassen watch on during public comment at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Roughly three weeks after an arrest he later called unjust, Marine City Commissioner Mike Hilferink said Thursday he's not pursuing legal action against the city.

Marine City police arrested the first-time elected official Feb. 10 during an investigation into a domestic dispute. The St. Clair County prosecutor's office did not file charges. The incident became public during a Feb. 16 City Commission meeting when former Marine City Mayor Cheryl Vercammen spoke during public comment.

A Times Herald review of police body camera and in-car camera footage from Feb. 10 showed Hilferink spoke of an intent to file a lawsuit or seek legal action against the city numerous times as the result of the arrest. And six days later, he told meeting attendees he “was unjustly arrested.”

Hilferink has largely declined to comment on the incident, citing privacy. But when asked this week, he said, “I’m not pursuing any legal action against the city. " He did not specify if that meant now or in the future.

The Times Herald typically doesn't name people who have been accused of but not charged with crimes. It is doing so in this case because the incident was discussed in a public meeting.

Vercammen, who didn’t run for re-election last fall, said she thought Hilferink should resign.

Prosecutor Mike Wendling confirmed the Marine City Police Department requested his office review an incident at a private residence for a potential domestic violence charge.

“We denied it based upon a lack of evidence, or at least, the facts would not fit the statute,” he said Thursday. “I think it was well investigated. They had statements from all the participants. But when our staff attorney reviewed the case, the evidence wouldn’t justify a jury verdict.”

The prosecutor's office also wasn’t aware Hilferink was an elected official, Wendling said.

“It was one of 750 domestic (complaints) we review every year,” he said.

