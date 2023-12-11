Marine City will gain a park thanks to a land donation

Land at 600 Ward St. in Marine City that will be developed into a new park as seen on Dec. 7, 2023.

MARINE CITY - A new park soon will be developed in Marine City.

The park will be at the site that once housed the Detroit Gasket and Manufacturing Facility on 600 Ward St. The land will be developed by Klieman Park, Inc. President Michael Klieman said the park will act as a kind of addition to the Marine City Little League field, which was named in honor of his father, Ed Klieman.

"I think these 14 acres that are at the heart of city limits is going to be a gem for the community," Klieman said.

Klieman said the 14 acres should allow enough room for another baseball field and any other additions the public might enjoy.

Marine City Little League Field on Dec. 7, 2023. The field is across the street from the new park development.

The land used to be owned by Indian Head Industries, which purchased it in 1984 when the Detroit Gasket and Manufacturing property was still there. After the facility was not able to compete with the automotive industry, Indian Head Industries closed and tore down the plant in 1986. It then moved to a plant in Tennessee to be more competitive.

Klieman had approached Indian Head Industries Chairman, President and CEO Ron Parker about developing the land for civic use. Parker said he decided to donate the land to Klieman as both an act of goodwill and to support Marine City.

"I had a number of people from Marine City that worked for me a long time ago, and I'm sure they now have children or grandchildren who would benefit from this," Parker said.

Klieman said he is currently in the planning stages of development, so it is currently unknown what the timeline or cost will be. However, he said he wants the new park to have something for everyone to enjoy.

A sign for the Marine City Bridge to Bay Trail on Dec. 7, 2023. Two sections of the trail line the land that will be developed into a new park.

Klieman said funding for development will come from private funds from the Klieman family and donors. Additionally, he said they are looking into grant possibilities.

Klieman said Klieman Parks, inc. will work closely with the city to ensure the park meets the community's needs.

"We're working with architects to see what we can fit on there," he said. "We want to make it so there is something for everyone."

Klieman said one thing he is excited about is that the park will be lined by part of the Bridge to Bay Trail on two sides. He said they would like to incorporate the trail into the park.

Klieman said construction might begin near the end of 2024.

