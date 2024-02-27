The Marine City Police Department is asking residents in the area of the 300 block South Belle River Avenue and the 500 block of East St. Clair Street to shelter in place.

A large police presence is in the area, according to a post by the department's Facebook page. More information was not immediately available.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marine City Police ask residents to shelter in place near police presence