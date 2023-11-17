Marine City to remove automatic license plate readers, citing false positive results

When several law enforcement departments in the Blue Water Area adopted automatic license plate readers, Marine City Police Chief Jim Heaslip was a big believer.

The plate readers from Flock Safety were supposed to make it easier to track a missing person, identify vehicles involved in crimes and help investigators in myriad of other ways.

One year after the plate readers were first implemented, however, Heaslip decided to pull the plug on automatic license plate readers.

"We're finding that we're getting a lot of false hits on the cameras where it would show a license plate on our system and it wasn't even the right plate that was marked as a stolen auto," Heaslip told the Marine City Commission on Oct. 19.

Automatic license plate readers are set up on roadways and record the license plates of passing cars, taking photos of the vehicle when they do so. The plate is registered, allowing police to look up when a particular vehicle drove by the reader.

That information is available not only to local law enforcement, but also police nationwide through the Law Enforcement Information Network.

In August 2022 Marine City agreed to do a trial run with Flock Safety's automatic license plate readers, as did the Port Huron Police Department, Marysville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

According to Heaslip, however, the automatic license plate readers would sometimes identify a matching car that turned out to be of a different make, model and even color than the one they were looking for.

Connor Metz, media relations specialist with Flock Security, said he was unaware of any reports of false positive results in its automatic license plate readers.

"We are confident our LPRs are the best in the business, and we’re proud to work with almost 100 and counting law enforcement agencies across Michigan," Metz said.

Interim Marysville Police Department Chief Matthew Reeves said his department has also had false positives from automatic license plate readers, but said he still found them useful for investigations and said officers could verify the plate reader's information with video recordings their cameras captured.

Brian Kerrigan, assistant chief of the Port Huron Police Department, said his department had not had issues with false positives.

"Our investigators have used them to locate and identify suspects in crimes, as well as locating wanted people and stolen vehicles," Kerrigan said. "We have not had false positives, but we have protocols in place to verify information provided by the license plate reader before acting on it."

According to Heaslip, however, the false identifications made by Marine City's automatic license plate readers cost officers time they had to spend verifying its results. He said if Marine City were a bigger city, he may have seen the need to keep the license plate readers for the investigative benefits, but he did not find them as useful for small communities.

Heaslip said he chose to discontinue use of the automatic license plate readers before the free trial period ended so Marine City would not have to pay any bills for them. He told the Marine City Commission he planned to instead invest those funds into improving officer's body cameras.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marine City to remove automatic license plate readers