Marine City sets Oct. 16 hearing to consider Hilferink's removal

A hearing date when Marine City officials will weigh expelling City Commissioner Mike Hilferink has been set for early next week.

Last week, the City Commission passed a resolution — unanimously among the voting six commissioners, excluding Hilferink — outlining half a dozen charges under the city’s charter against the first-term elected official, citing allegations that range from behavior at meetings to the nature of independent inquiries and social media concerns largely from late this summer.

Soon after, they agreed to set the hearing for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

The decision follows months of controversy for Hilferink — himself the subject of an August censure from the commission and arrest and removal from a meeting on Sept. 7 for refusing to leave a public comment podium — as well as pushback against the city’s attorney, city manager, and other officials trumpeting concerns about transparency and communications he believed were “misleading the public.”

“Obviously, I would like to see them go better. Obviously, I would like to see less conflict, less bickering,” Hilferink said during commissioners’ privilege at the end of last Thursday’s regular City Commission meeting. “But unfortunately, I have been attacked and disrespected relentlessly for simply trying to ask questions, simply trying to represent the public as best as I can and what the public’s desires were with various issues.”

The city is citing section 5.4 of its charter in pursuing Hilferink’s removal, and laying out the following charges against him:

Approaching a representative from the East China School District on multiple occasions with purchase price officers for Marine City to buy property without a commission vote

Facilitating public posting, reporting, and pasting or the continuation of documents that are subject to attorney-client privilege without a commission vote

Thrice failing to conduct himself in an orderly manner at meetings on Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21, constituting misconduct in office

Giving orders to the police chief on Aug. 7 concerning the deployment of police resources and how that deployment should be managed

Hilferink pushed back last week on the allegations, calling them “kangaroo court charges” and the procedure itself a “witch hunt.”

He sought specifics about the sixth charge related to Police Chief Jim Heaslip, adding he needed to understand the charge to prepare a defense.

From the audience last Thursday, the police official recalled receiving messages one weekend inquiring about the number of times Marine City officers went into a local bar establishment in one day that “seemed excessive.”

“You had no authority to ask me those questions,” the chief said. Hilferink alleged they were “inquiries” but not “orders.”

Additionally, Hilferink pushed individual commissioners if they planned to produce evidence to support the charges ahead of the hearing,” comparing it to discovery in a “mini-trial.”

Both issues, he said, were needed to help prepare, rather than wait to receive information at the hearing itself, which he called improper.

“You can bring witnesses, you can prepare a cross-examination of any evidence you think will be there, or you can cross-examine the chief,” said city attorney Robert Davis. “… I think you’re on fair notice of the issue with the property, you’re on fair notice with three hearings or meetings where you were ruled out of order. That’s four of the charges right there. You’re on fair notice that the commissioners believe that you posted things on Facebook that … have not been granted a non-privileged status.”

That latter issue references a series of pages that were posted anonymously from a 2021 investigative personnel report to a Facebook page Hilferink administers — something that’s also now referenced in an ongoing lawsuit alleging breach of contract from a former city manager against the city.

Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Hendrick referenced her own removal hearing two years ago when a tie vote to oust her kept her in office instead. She said she, too, didn’t get the information until the night of the hearing itself, receiving only the written charges in advance as required under the city’s charter.

“You’re getting a lot more than I was (able to),” said Hendrick, who, unlike for Hilferink, was not the subject for a formal resolution outlining charges against her before a hearing was set. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s set up that way.”

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marine City sets Oct. 16 hearing to consider Hilferink's removal