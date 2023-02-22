Marine commission: Whale deaths not linked to wind prep work

12
WAYNE PARRY
·3 min read

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An independent scientific agency that advises the federal government on policies that could impact marine mammals said there is no evidence linking site preparation work for offshore wind farms with a number of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Commission became the third federal agency to reject a link between the deaths and the offshore wind energy industry, despite a growing narrative among offshore wind opponents that probing the ocean floor to prepare for wind turbine projects is killing whales.

Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said there is no evidence linking offshore wind development with whale deaths.

The commission said 16 humpback whales and at least one critically endangered North Atlantic right whale have washed ashore dead on the East Coast this winter.

“Despite several reports in the media, there is no evidence to link these strandings to offshore wind energy development,” the commission said.

The deaths are part of an “unusual mortality event” involving humpback whales declared by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2016. The agency said 40% of the whales that could be examined at necropsy, or post-mortem, showed evidence of a ship strike or entanglement with fishing gear. Others were floating at sea or otherwise inaccessible.

The commission said the number of whale strandings is not unusual. Ten or more humpback whales have stranded each year since 2016, with a high of 34 in 2017, it added.

It said the number of whales in the northeast is growing, something other agencies have noted as well. As the population grows, more whales are choosing to spend the winter in the northeast, where they are more vulnerable to being struck by ships or entangled in fishing gear, instead of migrating to warmer areas.

On Feb. 12, a dead North Atlantic right whale washed ashore in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It was a 20-year-old, 43-foot male.

A necropsy was conducted by numerous state and city agencies and a private stranding response program, determining that the whale suffered a catastrophic blunt force traumatic injury, impacting its spine. The injuries, which are consistent with those often found in animals that have been struck by ships, included multiple vertebral fractures that would have resulted in death shortly after the injury.

Today, there are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales in existence, with fewer than 95 mature females in the population. An unusual mortality event was declared for these animals in 2017.

The commission's report comes as offshore wind opponents are pushing for investigations into whether offshore wind is killing whales, even though the federal government has been investigating whale deaths since 2016.

Earlier this week, two Republican Congressmen from New Jersey announced legislation aimed at investigating, pausing or halting offshore wind projects.

Rep. Chris Smith's bill would require an investigation into the environmental approval process for offshore wind projects. A bill by Rep. Jeff Van Drew would impose a moratorium on all existing offshore wind projects and prohibit all future projects.

About 30 New Jersey mayors have signed a letter calling for a moratorium on offshore wind projects and an investigation into whether the whale deaths are related to such work.

The Marine Mammal Commission is an independent government agency charged by the Marine Mammal Protection Act to further the conservation of marine mammals and their environment. Its website says it provides “science-based oversight of domestic and international policies and actions of federal agencies with mandates to address human impacts on marine mammals and their ecosystems.”

“Our role is unique,” the agency's mission statement said. “We are the only U.S. government agency that provides comprehensive oversight of all science, policy, and management actions affecting marine mammals.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • Growing group of mayors at odds with experts over whale deaths and offshore windmills

    Groups that have advocated for whale protection for decades say the whale deaths are being exploited to advance a political agenda.

  • Dozens of NJ mayors call for immediate offshore wind moratorium after latest whale deaths

    Thirty mayors representing communities along the New Jersey coast are calling for an immediate moratorium on offshore wind development in response to a spate of whale deaths.

  • U.S. prosecutors detail policy to urge companies to report wrongdoing

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal prosecutors on Wednesday outlined details of a new Department of Justice policy designed to encourage companies to voluntarily report employee misconduct. Under the policy, the DOJ will not seek guilty pleas from companies that meet its new guidelines for voluntary disclosures, the top federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn said in a joint statement. Companies that inform prosecutors of misconduct before it is publicly known, or before the DOJ has otherwise become aware of it, will be considered to have cooperated in most circumstances.

  • Australia tells Twitter, Google to give information on handling online child abuse

    An Australian regulator has sent legal letters to Twitter and Google telling them to hand over information about their efforts to stop online child abuse, drawing them into a crackdown that has already put pressure on other global tech firms. The action by the country's e-safety commissioner keeps a spotlight on the anti-exploitation practices at Twitter under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk, who called child protection his top priority while also laying off more than half its employees since taking over last October. "With Elon Musk declaring child sexual abuse a top priority, this is an opportunity for him to explain what he is indeed doing," e-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant told Reuters in an interview, referring to several of Musk's tweets.

  • Morning traffic delayed for hours after 2 tractor-trailers crash, spill fuel on I-93 in Canton

    A section of Interstate 93 in Canton was blocked for hours on Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers spilled fuel across the highway.

  • Police respond to person waving antisemitic flag at Jewish temple in Boone

    Boone police officers were called to the Temple of the High Country Wednesday night after they got a report of someone waving an antisemitic flag on the property.

  • Russians back Putin at concert for Russian army

    STORY: Mariya Yakovleva, who was arriving for the concert, told Reuters she wanted to hear Putin's address at the concert because he provided peace of mind for people."You listen to him and you (believe) that all will be well, everything will be wonderful. That we are on the right path," she said."He’s like a father to us. For me at least. That’s how I feel.”Another attendee, who did not wish to give his name, said he was convinced Russia was on the right path and only victory and "reunification" lay ahead for the nation.Speaking at the concert later, Putin hailed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, saying they were defending the fatherland.The "Glory to Defenders of the Fatherland" concert was held on the eve of Russia's Feb. 23 holiday celebrating those who serve in the armed forces.

  • Adidas credit downgraded by S&P as demise of Kanye West partnership sparks earnings concerns

    Adidas expects the end of its partnership with Kanye West's Yeezy to shave $1.3 billion off 2023 sales.

  • New York teens nabbed after running through fence for 'Kool-Aid Man' TikTok challenge

    Five juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested in New York state this week for running through a homeowners fence as part of the Kool-Aid Man TikTok challenge.

  • Russia's hypersonic-missile ship in SA for war games

    STORY: This is Russia's flagship frigate, equipped with new generation hypersonic missiles, arriving in South Africa's Richards Bay for joint naval exercises.That's according to Russia's defence ministry which released this footage on Wednesday (February 22).The ship, named "The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union," was arriving for the drills which include China and that South Africa calls "routine."However, the exercises have fueled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.South Africa says it is neutral on the conflict in Ukraine.Last year it abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Russia.The start of the exercises, off South Africa's eastern coast, coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation."It also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision, announced on Tuesday (February 21), to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.The Gorshkov warship carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 560 miles.They can travel at several times the speed of sound, making them difficult to defend against. Putin has described them as "unstoppable."

  • Biden administration: We bent the curve on homelessness. Here's how we made progress.

    At the root of the Biden administration's plan is the understanding that without a home, every other aspect of a person’s life suffers.

  • Rain, snow, ice and storms on the way

    Rain, snow, ice and storms on the way

  • Gen Z is driving force among adults identifying as LGBTQ, poll shows. Here's a breakdown.

    A total of 7.2% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ, and younger generations are leading the way, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

  • State confirms Avian Bird Flu spreads across TN farms, birds disposed of

    Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture cautions against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak in West Tennessee poultry supplies

  • Russia and China can ‘stabilise’ the world, Vladimir Putin says

    Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing can “stabilise” the world as he hosted a top Chinese official during joint military drills.

  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Head on "Russia's big offensive": Not everyone can even see it

    Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has said that Russia's expected big offensive is already ongoing, but it is of very poor quality. Source: Budanov in an interview with Forbes Quote from the head of Defence Intelligence: "The big Russian offensive they are aiming for is already underway.

  • As climate change threatens European agriculture, debate over GMO crops is reignited

    As global temperatures continue to rise, some experts are once again pushing the use of new strains of crops currently classified as genetically modified organisms to help the continent adapt to changing weather patterns and help save its agricultural industry.

  • Police: Rockford teen accused of murdering Jehovah's Witness in custody

    The 15-year-old boy who is accused of shooting and killing a Jehovah's Witness in Rockford is now in custody, police said.

  • 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

    Being a millionaire or billionaire -- especially a self-made one -- usually requires being disciplined about saving and spending, as well as investing wisely. Although the super-rich can splurge on...

  • NWS preliminarily confirms tornado hit parts of NJ in Tuesday's storm

    The National Weather service has preliminarily determined a tornado was part of Tuesday's storm that hit parts of Mercer County, New Jersey.