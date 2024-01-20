Marine Corps Called 911 to Report Losing F-35 Jet After ‘Mishap,’ Report Says

The U.S. Marine Corps lost track of a F-35 fighter jet over South Carolina last September and phoned 911 to report it, according to newly released audio files obtained by ABC News. The pilot of the plane was reportedly ejected from the aircraft before it disappeared from view. A major from the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort called the Williamsburg County 911 dispatcher to alert them of the missing plane following a “mishap.” “I believe we potentially have an aircraft that went down in Williamsburg County earlier today,” the major said on the call. A field of debris was found 75 miles from where the pilot was ejected.

