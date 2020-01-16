Marine Corps could use the Navy's new Naval Strike Missile for use as a shore battery

The Marine Corps could soon get the Navy’s new Naval Strike Missile for use as a shore battery, according to the Navy’s acquisitions chief. “Just yesterday [Jan. 14] we had the team in that has the Naval Strike Missile on LCS [littoral combat ships] working hand-in-hand with the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps does ground launchers, we do command and control," Assistant Navy Secretary James “Hondo” Geurts told reporters after his Jan. 15 speech at the annual Surface Navy symposium. “We’ll make that immediately available to the Marine Corps.”