Marine Corps Forces Central Command fires its sergeant major

Marine Corps Forces Central Command has fired its senior enlisted Marine, the command confirmed to Marine Corps Times.

Sgt. Maj. Delwin Ellington was relieved of his position on Feb. 22 by Marine Corps Forces Central Command commander Maj. Gen. Paul Rock Jr., Marine spokesman Lt. Col. L. L. Gilbert said in an emailed statement Monday.

Gilbert said the reason for the firing was “a loss of trust and confidence.”

“The command’s collective leadership chain have assumed all related duties until a new Sgt. Maj. is posted,” Gilbert said.

Marine Corps Forces Central Command is based at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and is the Marine Corps component of U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes 21 countries in and near the Middle East.

Gilbert declined to provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation into a matter related to the firing and respect for due process.

Marine Corps Times attempted to reach Ellington for comment through an email address found online but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Ellington enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1998 and became an assault amphibious vehicle crewman, according to his official bio found online.

After becoming sergeant major in 2016, he served as the senior enlisted Marine for units that included Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force–Crisis Response–Central Command and 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

Among his personal decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star in lieu of second award, Navy Commendation Medal with four gold stars in lieu of fifth award with valor device, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star in lieu of second award, Combat Action Ribbon and Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, according to his bio.

He became the sergeant major of Marine Corps Forces Central Command in July 2022.