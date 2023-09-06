Marine Corps lieutenant colonel from Parris Island arrested in Gulf Breeze for child abuse

Gulf Breeze police officers arrested a lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Saturday after he allegedly abused a child.

Lt. Col. Michael Masters was arrested on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and domestic battery by strangulation after he returned to Gulf Breeze from Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island in South Carolina where he is stationed, according to a Gulf Breeze Police Department report.

The heavily-redacted report indicates that Masters and his family attended a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission event when the alleged abuse occurred. At some point at the event, a woman heard a scream and Masters' "face was 'as if he was extremely angry.'"

Child abuse arrest: ECSO says Pensacola man left scars on 6-year-old and 8-year-old after multiple beatings

After FWC called GBPD, officers placed Masters under arrest "due to the evidence obtained, the testimony received" and the officer's "training and experience."

The News Journal reached out to MCRD Parris Island's spokesperson Maj. Philip Kulczewski regarding Masters' arrest, but they provided little information regarding the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional details are unavailable at this time," Kulczewski told the News Journal in a statement. "Lt. Col. Masters has been reassigned pending charges."

Masters was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday on $20,000 bond.

According to Masters' Marine Corps bio, he was commissioned via the Platoon Leader's Class program in 2005 as a corporal. He then worked his way through the ranks until achieving lieutenant colonel.

He's received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medical with "C" device, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one gold star, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Parris Island Marine Corps officer arrested in Gulf Breeze for abuse