Marine Corps Toys for Tots and Warehowz Collaborate to Deliver Joy

Warehowz technology delivers innovative solution securing critical On-Demand warehouse space for 2019 Quantico Toys for Tots campaign

RICHMOND, Va. and QUANTICO, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehowz, an on-demand warehousing and supply chain optimization technology company, has donated its services and leveraged a warehouse partnership to support the Quantico, Virginia chapter of Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots is a national non-profit committed to bringing joy and promises of hope to less fortunate children and families during the holidays. Inside the Warehowz team, the term "Operation SuperHUB" is being used to refer to this exciting supply distribution and toy collection center.

Fulfillment Technology Innovation - The Warehowz cloud-based software acts as a conduit that mutually benefits warehouses and businesses by maximizing asset usage and minimizing supply chain inefficiencies. More

18 Million Toys are Collected and Distributed to 7 Million Less Fortunate Children Annually

In its 70-year history, Toys for Tots has become the country's premiere Christmastime charitable cause. In 2018, the Quantico campaign collected and distributed over 108,000 toys to almost 90,000 children. This campaign supports 18 counties and makes a direct impact on the families in the region.

An operation of this size requires complex logistical planning, resources and strategic partners. According to Michael Cachine the volunteer leading strategy and technology for the Quantico Toys for Tots campaign, "Eighty percent of the families in need are located in greater Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, inversely a majority of campaign supply distribution and toy collection occurs in Northern Virginia. Thus the strategic significance of having what we call a SuperHUB warehouse midway between NoVa and Fredericksburg. It's an absolutely critical new addition to the campaign in 2019 and we couldn't have found it without Warehowz. The Warehowz team and software platform were awesome to work with, they quickly were able to identify the perfect location for us in Woodbridge, VA and connect us with the warehouse partner who had the excess warehouse capacity we needed."

Busy Interstate Traffic and Supply Chain Complexity Collide

The I-95 corridor is a segment of the nation's busiest interstate (Fox News, 2017). Formerly, Marines and campaign delivery partners fought against I-95 traffic seven days a week. Traveling the busy corridor delivering box, poster and banner supplies north to toy drop off location partners at the start of the campaign. Then also through November and December collecting toys daily and delivering them south to the main sorting and distribution facility in Fredericksburg.

Thanks to the Warehowz facilitated SuperHUB's location, the Marines will save an average of sixty miles of interstate travel time per shipment and countless hours on the road. Reducing emissions, saving fuel and time are among the significant benefits of the centralization. An added logistical boost to the Quantico Toys for Tots campaign which in 2018 was named the number one campaign in the nation winning the honor over eight-hundred campaigns nationwide.

Toys for Tots SuperHUB Showcases On-Demand Warehousing

The culture of Richmond, VA based technology company Warehowz, represents positive change for the technology, warehouse and logistics industries. Jeff Corbett, the Chief Revenue Officer, reflects that "Warehowz was founded on the recognition that the change in market forces and the need for supply chain flexibility and visibility is now. Warehowz acts as the conduit to warehouse space that works when you need it where you need it. That's how we helped Toys For Tots. Working alongside their Ops team we provided systems analysis and then delivered options to maximize their efforts based on the results. The outcome was a reduction in transportation costs and environmental impact as well as operational efficiencies. We can do that for all businesses, but something just felt great to assist in this amazing work Toys for Tots does for children."