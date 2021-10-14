Marine who criticized Afghan withdrawal pleads guilty to charges in court-martial hearing

The U.S. Marine who criticized the military’s leaders for the exit from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to all of the resulting charges.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty to all six misdemeanor charges that mainly focused on insubordination during a Thursday court-martial hearing at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to multiple outlets.

Scheller, who is a 17-year infantry officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, gained notoriety for criticizing U.S. military leaders for the execution of the Afghan withdrawal, posting the first of his viral videos the day after an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide vest outside the Kabul airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghan allies.

He was charged with the following under the Uniform Code of Military Justice regulations: Article 88 (contempt toward officials), Article 89 (disrespect toward superior commissioned officers), Article 90 (willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer), Article 92 (dereliction in the performance of duties), Article 92 (failure to obey order or regulation), and Article 133 (conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman).

He was relieved of his command at one of the base’s infantry training battalions in August after the first video went viral. Despite warnings not to keep posting such content, the lieutenant colonel continued to do so, saying he’s “ready for jail” on Sept. 25.

Prior to the hearing, Scheller had been in the brig at the base, but his lawyers agreed to a deal that got him released ahead of the hearing.

He will forfeit more than $2 million in retirement pay and is seeking an honorable discharge, his attorney, Tim Parlatore, told NBC News.

