Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal to plead guilty to some charges

A Marine facing a court martial hearing Thursday will plead guilty to some charges as part of a plea bargain in order to obtain a discharge that maintains some military benefits, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Catch up quick: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller gained notoriety at the end of August after he posted a video to social media lambasting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, per Marine Corps Times.

He posted the video after news broke of a Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans. Scheller was reprimanded but went on to post more videos, per the Times.

He also levied criticisms against some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, per the Post.

The big picture: Scheller faced six charges, including disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, dereliction in the performance of duties, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, per the Times.

The plea deal is intended to avoid a contentious public trial, according to Coffee or Die Magazine, which first reported the possibility of a plea bargain.

The details of the plea deal are still being worked out, Tim Parlatore, one of Scheller's attorneys, told the Post.

“Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Parlatore added.

