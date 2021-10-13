Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal to plead guilty to some charges

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
A Marine facing a court martial hearing Thursday will plead guilty to some charges as part of a plea bargain in order to obtain a discharge that maintains some military benefits, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Catch up quick: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller gained notoriety at the end of August after he posted a video to social media lambasting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, per Marine Corps Times.

  • He posted the video after news broke of a Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghans. Scheller was reprimanded but went on to post more videos, per the Times.

  • He also levied criticisms against some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, per the Post.

The big picture: Scheller faced six charges, including disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, dereliction in the performance of duties, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, per the Times.

  • The plea deal is intended to avoid a contentious public trial, according to Coffee or Die Magazine, which first reported the possibility of a plea bargain.

  • The details of the plea deal are still being worked out, Tim Parlatore, one of Scheller's attorneys, told the Post.

  • “Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Parlatore added.

