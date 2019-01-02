Marine dies in shooting at barracks in Washington, D.C.

The fatal shooting of a Marine while on duty at a barracks in Washington, D.C., was being investigated as accidental, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting took place Tuesday inside the Marine compound, and there was no threat to the public, Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said.

Metropolitan police said they were investigating the incident as accidental. A brief police report says officers arrived at the scene to find one person who had been "handling a firearm" and another who was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital but did not survive, the report says.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of family.

“The command’s priorities are to take care of the Marine’s family and friends,” said Col. Don Tomich, the barracks’ commanding officer. “We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time.”

In June, a 19-year-old Marine at the barracks shot himself in the stomach but survived.

Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as "8th & I," is a historic post located in a busy, urban neighborhood not far from the U.S. Capitol. The barracks, the oldest active post in the Marine Corps, is a registered national landmark. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801.

