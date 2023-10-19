Marine Held as Suspect Following Homicide in Barracks at Camp Lejeune, Service Says

A Marine was killed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Wednesday night and authorities apprehended another Marine "suspected of involvement in the death," according to the service.

Marine Corps officials described the incident as a homicide in a press release late Wednesday night, though no details on the suspect or victim were released.

The homicide occurred in an on-base barracks room, according to the release, and the suspect was arrested at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The Marines did not include the unit of those involved, or how the homicide was carried out.

"Further details will be provided as they become available," the statement said.

On Friday, the base is set to conduct Exercise Urgent Response, a sprawling training event that will last a week and focuses on security and response measures within the installation.

Camp Lejeune is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the country and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force. There are several other major commands on the base, including a Navy command. According to the base's website, approximately 170,000 residents live on the base and in the surrounding community, including many retirees, civilian employees and their families.

The Associated Press reported that a Marine was shot and wounded in a barracks at Camp Lejeune in 2021. The investigation of that shooting concluded that it was accidental, the news service said.

This latest fatal incident is not the only one to have hit the Lejeune community in the last several months.

Three lance corporals were found dead inside a car at a gas station southwest of Camp Lejeune in July. Authorities said that the Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but local police did not fully determine how the three were exposed to the deadly gas.

The Marine Corps as a whole had a tragic summer, including two known aircraft incidents resulting in death and a negligent discharge that killed a Marine at Camp Pendleton, California.

-- Drew F. Lawrence can be reached at drew.lawrence@military.com. Follow him on X @df_lawrence.

