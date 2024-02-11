Marine killed in helicopter crash was newly married: 'The most perfect man,' wife says

Sgt. Alec Langen, a Marine who was killed in a helicopter crash, was a generous person who had a goal to make others laugh and enjoy life, his wife said.

Casey Langen said she has been broken since she found out about her husband's death in the crash near San Diego. She added that her life has been forever changed by the passing of Alec, who had ties to Arizona.

Casey, who recently received her nursing license, said Alec brought out every good part of her and made her who she is. She said she and Alec had the same goal in life: to help other people.

"He had a big heart for other people," Casey said. "But he also knew when to put his guard up and protect. He always put his family and me first, more than anybody, and he was overall a very generous and loving man, and everyone in his squadron looked up to him."

5 Marines killed in helicopter crash

The helicopter Alec was in was reported missing on Tuesday night during a "routine training flight" from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The aircraft was found Wednesday morning near Pine Valley, about 45 miles east of San Diego. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28.

'I never would have imagined he would be taken from me so early'

Casey said Alec, who was a sergeant, had decided to go into the Marines because of his dad. She said he looked up to his dad, who had done the same job Alec did on the same type of helicopter.

Originally from Escondido, California, Alec was raised in Washington. She said Alec's parents moved to Arizona while he attended boot camp and the two of them met in Arizona.

Alec and Casey met on a dating app nearly a year ago; the wife of Alec's best friend set up the app for him. Within one week of talking and without ever having met in person, Alec knew he was going to marry her, Casey said. She said she knew he was the one for her the moment she saw him.

"I loved everything about him," Casey said. "I loved the way he smiled; he had one dimple ... I loved his eyes, they were the color of the ocean."

The couple was married at the beginning of January.

Casey said her favorite memory was their wedding day. It was the first time their family met and spoke with one another and it was the couple's first step to having a family of their own.

She said she would not change that day for anything.

"I never would have imagined having that day and it being so perfect, the most perfect man," Casey said. "And I also never would have imagined that he would be taken from me so early."

The couple was planning a life in North Carolina

Alec was supposed to be stationed in North Carolina and Casey planned to follow. She said he had an option to choose a different station and a better job for himself, but he chose North Carolina so she could have a better job working at a level one trauma hospital, which was her goal.

"We were going to move out to North Carolina in April and we were going to buy a big house with a field and get two dogs and start a family," Casey said.

Casey said one of the most important things to Alec was her.

"He said he would always protect me and I know that he is still protecting me," Casey said. "I know he is next to me, still protecting me like he promised he would."

Casey said she hopes Alec is remembered as a selfless man.

"I think he should be remembered (as) the most selfless, caring man in the world who would protect anybody, which is why he protected our country," she said.

Donations for the families and squadron affected by the crash were being accepted through The Wingman Foundation. The foundation said all donations would go to those affected.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sgt. Alec Langen, Marine killed in copter crash, remembered by wife