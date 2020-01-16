Marine Le Pen to Run in 2022 French Presidential Election: Report

(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen plans to make a third bid to become president in the 2022 election, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Thursday.

The leader of the National Rally party and daughter of French far-right party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen told reporters she was getting ready for the campaign during an event in Nanterre, near Paris, on Thursday, Le Figaro said.

Marine Le Pen’s decision to stand again comes as mainstream parties across Europe have been challenged by populist leaders.

Le Pen was defeated by French President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the 2017 election, when she gathered about one-third of votes. The top two candidates in the first round advance to a runoff under the French system. Macron’s five-year term ends in the spring of 2022.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ania Nussbaum in Paris at anianussbaum@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Geraldine Amiel, James Regan

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.