Marine navigation classes, Portsmouth Democratic roundtable: Community events Jan. 8-14

Artificial intelligence: Who? What? When? Where? Why?

DOVER — Join the Dover Public Library for a presentation on artificial intelligence by systems and technology librarian Nick Gagnon on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. Confused by all the recent news on AI? This program will cover the terminology and general concepts of Artificial Intelligence.

Connected farm buildings of New England

STRATHAM — The Stratham Historical Society and Wiggin Memorial Library present: "Big House, Little House, Back House, Barn: The Connected Farm Buildings of New England," a Zoom presentation on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. Register on the Library website calendar to receive a link: library.strathamnh.gov.

Marine navigation classes

PORTSMOUTH — America’s Boating Club Portsmouth presents two weekly navigation classes beginning Jan. 9, from 7-9 p.m. at Portsmouth High School. Marine Navigation starts Tuesday, Jan. 9. This 10-week course teaches the essentials of safe coastal and inland navigation using GPS chart plotters, paper charts, and other marine data. Advanced Marine Navigation is a follow-on 10-week navigation course that shifts to Wednesdays, starting April 2. For either course: non-member is $170 and includes a year’s membership. Under 18 is $120. USPS or America’s Boating Club member price is $100. Register for either class online at www.usps.org/portsmouth, or email usps.portsmouth@gmail.com.

Portsmouth Democratic roundtable

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Democratic Roundtable will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at a local restaurant in Portsmouth. The roundtable is an opportunity to socialize with Democrats and other friends without any agenda or rigid structure. It is an opportunity for new residents of Portsmouth to meet those involved in the Portsmouth Democrats and learn of opportunities to get involved, suggest new ideas, or be supportive of planned initiatives. For information about the location of the event or other questions about the event, please contact Peter Somssich at 603-436-5382 (no texts please) or peter.somssich@gmail.com.

Chess group

DOVER — On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. adults and teens are invited to drop in for Chess Group. Stop by the Trustees Room anytime from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to play a game or two and meet other folks interested in all things chess. Please bring a chess set with you if you have one.

First-time homebuyer seminar

This one-day workshop on Jan. 13, will provide the tools to navigate you through the homebuying process. A HUD certified educator with professionals from several fields will educate you through the steps of homeownership. Upon completion of this seminar you will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment 1:1 with a certified educator to further discuss and personalize your homebuying needs. Registration and payment is required. Course fee is $39. Seating is limited. To Register - https://housingpartnership.org/homebuyer-education.

Learn to use your sewing machine

DOVER — On Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m., bring in your sewing machine, any supplies that came with it (such as bobbins/thread/sewing machine feet/plugs etc.) and the manual along with you to the Dover Public Library and we'll get you started with the basics of your machine. We will provide scrap fabric and thread.

Snowshoe Rangers at the Wentworth House

ROLLINSFORD — Step back in time at Rollinsford’s historic Colonel Paul Wentworth House on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13 and 14, and meet Captain John Harmon’s Snowshoe Company of Rangers, a group of historical reenactors who portray the soldiers who patrolled the New England frontier during the 1740s and 1750s. Event hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; the event is free for children and ARCH members.

Tween/Teen knitting

DOVER — On Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. part one of a really fun and easy Fingerless Mitts knitting class for kids ages 10-14. Great for kids who have learned how to do the knit stitch but absolute beginners are welcome. Please bring size 9- 10 (straight) knitting needles with you (we will hopefully have some to share if needed). We will supply the yarn and the tapestry needles for finishing your project. Registration required.

Sound meditation

KITTERY, Maine — Tune Your New Year's Resolutions with Sound mediation with Peggo Horstmann Hodes on Jan. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., at The Dance Hall Kittery, 7 Walker St., Kittery, Maine. Cost is by donation or on ZOOM, by request. Bring something to lay on and cover up with, chairs also available. To sign up or for more info: vibrantvoice@gmail.com.

