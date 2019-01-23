Marine Products Corp (MPX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Marine Products Corp (NYSE: MPX)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

James Landers -- Vice President, Corporate Finance

Good morning and thank you. Before we get started today, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will make on this call may be forward-looking in nature and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. I'd like to refer you to our press release issued today, our 2017 10-K and other SEC filings that outline those risks. All of which are available on our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

I also need to inform you that Marine Products Corporation has used the non-GAAP financial measures of net income and diluted earnings per share, excluding the impact of tax reform in today's earnings release, and we anticipate that we will refer to these non-GAAP financial measures in today's earnings conference call and discussion.

Management believes that presenting the operating results without the impact of tax reform enables us to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods. Our press release issued today and our website contain a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income and diluted earnings per share, which are the nearest GAAP financial measures. If you've not received our press release, please visit our website, again at www.marineproductscorp.com for a copy.

We'll make a few comments about the quarter, and then we'll be available for your questions.

Now, I will turn the call over to our President and CEO, Rick Hubbell.

Richard Hubbell -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jim. We issued our earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2018 this morning. Ben Palmer, our CFO, will discuss the financial results in more detail in a moment.

At this time, I will briefly discuss our operating highlights. Our net sales decreased by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Net sales decreased due to an 18.1% decrease in units sold partially offset by a 14.2% increase in the average selling price per boat. Our unit sales declined compared to the prior year was concentrated in sales to international markets where the cost of tariffs impacted orders.

We continue to be pleased with the market share of all of our product categories. Our Chaparral's sterndrive products continue to hold the highest market share in their category, approximately 16.4% for the nine months ending September 30, 2018. Robalo's market share is now number three in the outboard sport fishing category.

We also announced this morning that our Board of Directors yesterday declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, a 20% increase compared to our regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Also, during the fourth quarter, we repurchased 168,366 shares of common stock in the open market.

With that overview, I will now turn it over to our CFO, Ben Palmer.

Ben Palmer -- Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary

Thank you, Rick. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $62.1 million, again a decrease of 5.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Although unit sales decreased, especially sales to our international markets, average selling prices increased due to the popularity of the number of our larger models.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $13 million, a decrease of 9.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross margin during the quarter declined slightly to 21% compared with 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017, due to manufacturing cost inefficiencies, primarily labor.