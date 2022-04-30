Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) Dividend Will Be US$0.12

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 10th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Marine Products' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Marine Products was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 11.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.08 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Marine Products has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Marine Products has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Marine Products is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Marine Products that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

