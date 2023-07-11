Marine released after questioning about missing teen found in Camp Pendleton barracks

A US Marine who was taken into custody after a teen girl was found in his barracks has been released back to his command, according to reports.

A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home was found in the barracks of an unnamed Marine at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, California. He serves with the Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

The Marine was taken into custody after the girl was found and Naval Criminal Investigation Services reportedly carried out an inquiry into the 28 June incident.

Marine Captain Charles Palmer of the 1st Marine Logistics Group said investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to Fox News.

The girl was reported missing on 13 June, according to her grandmother's statement to the San Diego Sheriff's Office. She admitted that the girl had run away from home four days prior, but said she waited to call because the girl had run away before and come home.

Once she was located, the girl was returned to her grandmother. It is unclear how law enforcement tracked the girl's location to the barracks at Camp Pendleton.

Jeff Houston, the spokesman for the NCIS, said that there have been no arrests or charges in connection to the case. He confirmed the Marine was detained and question and that the San Diego Human Trafficking Taskforce was assisting in the investigation.

Casaundra Perez, the girl's aunt, has posted TikTok videos claiming the Marine bought the girl and raped her, as she is a minor. She claimed the girl has "learning disabilities."

“The security looked her in the face and allowed this man to bring a minor onto base where he then proceeded to have sex with her" the teen's aunt said. "Due to her age, she could not have given this consent.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Perez for comment.