Marine reservist found safe after getting lost in East Lyme

Oct. 21—A Marine reservist was found safe Saturday morning after he went missing during night navigation training at Stones Ranch Military Reservation.

Connecticut National Guard spokesman Tim Koster said the man, who is a member of the Plainville-based Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center, appeared to have gotten lost. Connecticut State Police and local firefighters participated in the search.

Flanders Fire Department Chief Chris Taylor said firefighters were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday to provide lights to aid in the search and to hopefully draw the man's attention to the first responders who were looking for him.

The reservists had only a map and a compass to guide them through the rainy, nighttime training course, according to Taylor.

He said the man was located on Scott Road at 8 a.m and was taken for evaluation to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in the ambulance that had been on standby all night.

