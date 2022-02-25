Marine safety company celebrates completion of $3.5 million Houma site

The Courier and Daily Comet
·1 min read

Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety celebrated completion of its new assembly and distribution center in Houma on Thursday.

The marine and offshore-oilfield safety company announced last June that it would invest more than $3.5 million to take over an idle manufacturing site at 205 E. Woodlawn Ranch Road.

Earlier: Offshore safety company to invest more than $3.5 million to open Houma site

“We will keep on serving the growing needs of our customers and partners across the United States as well as of international markets, now having our main logistics hub in Houma,” said Stavros Lalizas, founder and CEO of parent company Lalizas Group of Piraeus, Greece. “The investment we are making not only will assist us in our further development and growth but will also have a positive impact on Terrebonne Parish, creating new opportunities for the local community.”

Holding the ribbon at the Alexander/Ryan Marine &amp; Safety building in Houma are (from left) Matthew Rookard, CEO of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority; Stavros Lalizas, CEO of Lalizas Group; State Rep. Beryl Amedee; Terrebonne Parish Council Chairman Darrin Guidry; and Katherine Gilbert-Theriot of TEDA.
Alexander/Ryan distributes lifeboats, firefighting supplies, submersible pump systems, personnel baskets and other safety-related equipment and provides related services.

“This investment brings a 10-acre, four-building site back to commerce after six years,” said Matthew Rookard, CEO of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority. “We believe Alexander/Ryan’s investment sends a strong signal that Terrebonne is the still right place to serve the maritime industry.”

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Marine safety company celebrates completion of $3.5 million Houma site

