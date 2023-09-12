Judge connects Marine’s Jan. 6 sentence to Civil War casualties

A Marine convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot while on active duty was sentenced to probation and 279 hours of community service, one hour for every Marine who was killed or wounded fighting in the Civil War, according to The Associated Press.

Dodge Hellonen, now 24, was the first of three Marines to be sentenced for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Co-defendants Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate are slated to be sentenced Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, by the same judge.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes said Monday she cannot understand why Hellonen would violate his oath to protect the Constitution and risk his career, the AP reported.

At the time of the riot, the three defendants worked together at the Marine Corps Information Operations Center in Quantico, Va. Abate and Hellonen had received promotions in the service after Jan. 6.

All three co-defendants pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol after they were caught on video inside of the building during the riot, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum.

While the defendants were inside the Capitol, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said, they were seen on video placing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the one of statues in the Rotunda. Footage showed the three men using their cell phones to take pictures, videos and make phone calls while walking throughout the Capitol, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said Coomer also posted photos on social media and messaged another user on Instagram claiming he believed the 2020 election was unfair and fraudulent and that he was “waiting” for a second civil war.

In later interviews, Abate discussed entering the Capitol “with two buddies,” though it was not immediately clear if he was referring to Coomer and Hellonen.

In its sentencing memo, the government initially recommended the defendants be sentenced to 21 days incarceration, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

