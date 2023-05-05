Marine in subway chokehold hires old rival and critic of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

The veteran attorney representing a subway-riding Marine in a fatal confrontation with a homeless man emerged as a harsh critic of District Attorney Alvin Bragg during his 2021 campaign against the prosecutor.

Lawyer Thomas Kenniff spoke out against bail reform laws and pushed back on the criminal justice reforms pushed by Democrats during his failed campaign against the now-Manhattan prosecutor.

Kenniff, speaking with the Daily News, declined comment on the subway case Friday as prosecutors pondered criminal charges in the subway showdown for a fourth day.

Kenniff, an Iraq war veteran and one-time Westchester County prosecutor, told the News the case was still evolving and there could be a statement on the case in the future — but he had nothing to add at this point about his client or what happened.

The defense lawyer is a commissioned officer in the Army National Guard’s Judge Advocate General’s Corp and a founding partner of Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., specializing in cases involving criminal offenses in federal, state and military courts.

The Marine placed homeless panhandler Jordan Neely, 30, in a chokehold during a Monday confrontation on the train beneath Manhattan as a straphanger shot video of the incident. The Marine has yet to address what happened aboard the train.

The NYPD and Bragg were still reviewing the case that sparked protests and angry calls for criminal charges. Video showed the Marine with his left arm wrapped around Neely’s neck for nearly two minutes before the man stopped moving.

“I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up,” Neely declared after boarding the F train at the Second Ave. stop in the Bowery. “I don’t mind if I go to jail and (get) life in prison ... I’m ready to die.”

Neely was declared dead at Lenox Hill Hospital a short time after he was taken from the train at the Broadway-Lafayette stop. The medical examiner’s office declared the death was a homicide, raising the possibility of criminal charges

Neely, who became well-known for his impersonation of Michael Jackson, fell on hard times after moving out of his father’s apartment and spent the last four years as a homeless man. He had a long rap sheet with 42 arrests and struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia.