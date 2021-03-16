Marine unit apologises after calling Tucker Carlson a ‘boomer’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crump
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Centre on 21 October 2018 in Los Angeles, California&lt;/p&gt; ((Getty Images for Politicon))

Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Centre on 21 October 2018 in Los Angeles, California

((Getty Images for Politicon))

A US Marine unit has apologised to Tucker Carlson after it called him a “boomer” in response to the Fox News host’s comments about women in the military.

Mr Carlson caused controversy last Friday when he mocked President Joe Biden and the US Defence Department over their efforts to accommodate women into military life, including announcing a broader range of hairstyles permitted and new maternity flight suits.

Speaking about the reasoning behind the new accommodations last week, Mr Biden said that they were being implemented to “change the culture and habits that cause women to leave the military”.

Responding to the announcements on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, the host said: “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.”

Mr Carlson added: “While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore.”

Read more:

Social media users immediately criticised Mr Carlson for his comments, as the official Twitter account of the II Marine Expeditionary Force posted a defence of female service members.

“Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant,” the account replied to a user defending Mr Carlson, before tweeting at the host: “Get right before you get left, boomer.”

The account also defended US Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker, who had also criticised the host for his remarks. The tweets have since been deleted.

The unit was not alone in criticising Mr Carlson for his remarks, as Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had expressed “revulsion” at the comments.

“What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military, and maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove, that’s on them,” Mr Kirby added over the weekend.

However, on Saturday the unit published an apology for its tweets, writing: “We are human and we messed up.

“We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets.”

In a follow-up tweet, the unit added: “We’ve strayed away from our brand and realise that. Our standard practices will be in effect and you can count on us to correct our mistake going forward.”

Despite the unit’s apology, Texas senator Ted Cruz requested a meeting on Sunday with the commandant of the Marine Corps to discuss what he described as a “campaign” against Mr Carlson.

“This spectacle risks politicising the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs, undermining civil-military relations by having the military take a side in a contentious cultural dispute,” Mr Cruz wrote.

He added: “This kind of behaviour, while perhaps typical in a military-controlled Third World country, is completely unacceptable in the United States of America.”

The Independent has contacted the Marine Corps for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver Outs Tucker Carlson As White Supremacist In Damning Segment

    The "Last Week Tonight" host ripped apart the Fox News personality's "lazy racism."

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé makes history with most wins, Billie Eilish wins second record of the year

    Billie Eilish won her second record of the year, Megan Thee Stallion is best new artist while Taylor Swift and Beyoncé made history at Grammy Awards.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Sarah Harding had 'reservations and fears' over private Girls Aloud reunion

    The former bandmates met up last year in the wake of Sarah Harding's cancer diagnosis.

  • Army tried to resist DC request for National Guard ahead of Capitol riot, report says

    Acting defence secretary called criticism that Pentagon was slow to respond ‘complete horses***’

  • South Dakota governor will push for July 4 Rushmore fireworks despite federal denial

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will continue her efforts to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Mount Rushmore despite the Biden administration's refusal to grant her request.Why it matters: Noem's push to ensure the fireworks comes amid a number of concerns about coronavirus spread, wildfires and tribal sovereignty — the monument is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Noem will do "everything in her ability" to move forward with her plan, the governor's Communications Director Ian Fury said in a statement to Axios.Noem's office referenced President Biden's speech last week, in which he said there is a "good chance" Americans will be able to get together to celebrate Independence Day."The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included," Fury said.The other side: The National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem's request last Friday, citing potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and people.The NPS added that many tribal partners "expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial," according to The Hill.The big picture: Last year's Fourth of July celebration, which Noem hosted with former President Trump, included the first use of fireworks at the monument since 2009 — prior shows were always canceled due to wildfire concerns. Noem, who said "we will not be social distancing" at the event, faced similar pushback. A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region said the fireworks show were "ill advised" due to "extremely flammable" burning debris, embers and shells, per the Argus Leader.Indigenous leaders deigned it a sign of disrespect. "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told USA Today in June. Frazier went as far as calling for the monument's removal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to drop trade waivers, prioritize U.S. firms in COVID relief effort

    Thirteen Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to act quickly to suspend waivers to the Buy American program that would allow foreign companies to bid for work funded by his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In the letter, spearheaded by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Sherrod Brown, the senators called on Biden to use his executive authority to temporarily suspend waivers before any contracts can be awarded. "In order to ensure that this spending provides the relief intended, we ask you to take steps to close loopholes that could allow the historic investments included in COVID relief legislation to go to foreign firms,” they wrote.

  • Pippa Middleton welcomes baby girl named Grace after giving birth on Monday

    ‘Mother and baby are doing well,’ says family spokesperson

  • Michelle Obama urges friends Harry and Meghan to ‘forgive’ the royals in wake of bullying and racism claims

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Prince Harry reportedly speaks with Prince William and Prince Charles — but it was 'not productive'

    Prince Harry has reportedly spoken with both his brother and father following his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. But apparently, they didn't make a lot of progress. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently sat down with Winfrey for a jaw-dropping interview, in which they spoke out about their decision to step back from the royal family, and on Tuesday, CBS News' Gayle King revealed new details about the aftermath. King, who said she called Harry and Meghan over the weekend to find out how they were doing, reports that Harry has spoken with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, since the interview. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King said, "but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation." Prince William responded to his brother's interview for the first time last week, saying "we are very much not a racist family" and that he planned to speak with Harry. One of the most stunning claims from the interview was that there were allegedly "concerns" in the royal family about how dark the skin color of Meghan's baby Archie would be when he was born. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't reveal who made these remarks, Harry told Winfrey that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip weren't involved. Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the queen after the interview aired, promising that Meghan's allegations "will be addressed by the family privately." King said Tuesday, though, that what's "still upsetting" to Harry and Meghan is that "the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still." King added that no one in the royal family has spoken with Meghan since the interview at this time. .@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

    Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 20 years later

    The classic WB family drama is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since then.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Apple takes a jab at rival streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, says it has received more award recognitions faster than any competitor

    Apple, which just got its first Oscar nomination, said it has received 81 awards wins and 329 nominations across film and television since 2019.

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • How to calculate your BMI to see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

    Body mass index (BMI) is a factor in overall risk of COVID-19 and may qualify you for an early vaccine. Here's how to calculate your BMI at home.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Elliott: Tyronn Lue pushes all the right buttons in Clippers' win at Dallas

    Coach Tyronn Lue's postgame remarks Sunday and decision to start Marcus Morris on Monday led the Clippers to a 109-99 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.