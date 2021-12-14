Marine vet, Nevada tribe member gets prison for killing son in 2019

A 52-year-old member of the Carson Indian Colony has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for killing his son during a quarrel over money two years ago at their home on tribal land.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou in Nevada said Friday that Steven Bryan also was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to three years of supervised release following his 70 months behind bars.

A jury found Bryan guilty last June of voluntary manslaughter for shooting 23-year-old Kyle Sullivan Bryan in the head with an assault-style rifle.

Crimes on tribal land are prosecuted in federal courts.

North Carolina Marine charged with shooting roommate in the neck

The Nevada Appeal reported in 2019 that Steven Bryan was a retired U.S. Marines Corps sergeant who served in Desert Storm.

The Washoe Tribe, which is affiliated with the colony, said in a statement at the time that officers were responding to a domestic battery report early Dec. 13, 2019, when they found Kyle Bryan dead of multiple gunshot wounds.