Marine Vet Rep. Ruben Gallego Issues ‘Poser Alert’ Over Nikki Haley Gun Photo

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley was called out as a “poser” after posting a picture of herself wielding a gun online.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) — a Marine veteran who saw combat in Iraq — listed the issues he had with this image that the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and GOP governor of South Carolina tweeted Saturday:

Making sure our military has the equipment they need to keep us safe is a priority. @SigSauerInc is keeping them on the cutting edge. Thank you for letting us check out the latest. #LiveFreeOrDiepic.twitter.com/DlmBFq9LED — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 29, 2023

Gallego, who is mounting a challenge to incumbent independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, first asked why Haley had her finger on the trigger.

He also pointed out other problems:

Poser alert:

Why is your finger on the trigger !

1. Bolt is clear back and there is no

Magazine.

2. The linked ammo on the stand you are “ shooting” from doesn’t feed into the magazine fed weapon you have.

3. Your stockwell is gonna hurt you when that weapon kickback https://t.co/HBo4tImu7S — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 29, 2023

Other critics cringed at the snap:

Pandering photo opt that stinks of desperation. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) April 29, 2023

Do you ever wake up at 3 am, despondent at your life choices? — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) April 29, 2023

Cringe — Ben Matlock’s Seersucker Suit (@kindlyinquisitr) April 29, 2023

