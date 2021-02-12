Marine veteran becomes first major candidate to jump into Ohio 2022 Senate race
Josh Mandel, former Ohio State treasurer and Marine veteran who served in Iraq, on launching Ohio Senate bid.
Former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate Saturday of the charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.
Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing bipartisan criticism after a top aide reportedly acknowledged withholding data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa privately told state lawmakers on Wednesday that after the governor's administration was asked by the Department of Justice for information regarding the COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, "basically, we froze," The New York Times and the New York Post reported. New York's State Legislature had also requested similar information, the Times notes. "We were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," DeRosa reportedly said. The comments came after New York Attorney General Letitia James in a report last month said the state undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths by "as much as 50 percent." Reports on DeRosa's comments prompted a new wave of criticism of the governor both from Republicans and Democrats. "Your admin made a decision to lie about the numbers, and you're out of excuses so you're pointing at Trump," Alessandra Biaggi, a Democratic state senator, tweeted at a Cuomo adviser. "It's nonsense, and you know it." Democratic state senator Andrew Gounardes also tweeted that "this is a betrayal of the public trust," adding, "There needs to be full accountability for what happened." Republicans strongly criticized Cuomo as well, with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) alleging the comments revealed "a stunning and criminal abuse of power" and calling for Cuomo and his team to be "prosecuted immediately." In a new statement on Friday, DeRosa said the Cuomo administration was "comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ." More stories from theweek.comGOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'
President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.
Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comGOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'
China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week. The two clips, lasting just under a minute, were the first released by the China National Space Administration of the probe entering orbit.
Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.
Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of dark-clad supporters of the Bulgarian National Union group flocked to a central square where they had planned to kick off the annual Lukov March, a torch-lit procession held every February to the former house of Gen. Hristo Lukov. Neo-Nazis and like-minded extremists have marched for almost two decades in honor of Lukov, who supported Germany during World War II and was killed by members of a resistance movement on Feb. 13, 1943. The general served as war minister from 1935 to 1938, and led the pro-Nazi Germany Union of Bulgarian Legions from 1932 until 1943.
The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's Fukushima injured dozens of people, authorities said Sunday, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said no casualties had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning. "We have received reports of many injuries in the Fukushima and Miyagi regions. But so far we have not received any reports of deaths," he told an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning. The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and also around Tokyo, where the quake was felt strongly just after 11pm on Saturday. But local media counted at least 104 reported injuries, from broken bones to cuts from shattered glass. No abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people. Japan's meteorological agency said Saturday's quake, which hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) in the Pacific off Fukushima, was considered an aftershock of the massive tremor nearly a decade ago. "I was at home. I cannot even remember whether it was horizontal or vertical shaking. But it felt like it lasted for 30 seconds," Masami Nakai, a municipal official in Soma city in northern Fukushima, said about Saturday's quake. "The shaking was so strong I became truly afraid of my physical safety," he said.
As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.comGOP Sen. Cassidy: 'I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'
Handout, Randolph County SheriffThe Arkansas farmer charged with murdering and raping a nurse said during a mental-health exam that after he killed the victim he tried “messing with” her corpse—then went home, ate dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.”The chilling confession by Quake Lewellyn, 28, is contained in an evaluation by a state psychologist who found that he is mentally fit to stand trial for the death of Sydney Sutherland, 25, who vanished while jogging in August.“It was all just a blur,” Lewellyn told the psychologist, according to a report obtained by KARK.The married stepfather of three claims that on the day of the incident, he was driving to check some wells and rice fields when he spotted Sutherland walking down a gravel road.By his account, he drove past her, turned around, and struck her with his truck, unable to see her in a cloud of dust. He claims he walked over to see if she was OK and believed she was dead at that point.Jogging Nurse Was Raped and Buried by Farmer, Cops SayAlthough he had not been drinking or using any drugs, he claims that he was “scared and afraid I was gonna be in trouble for running her over.” Instead of calling 911 to get her help, he said he put her body in the tailgate of his truck with an eye toward hiding it.His narrative then takes a truly depraved turn.Lewellyn told the psychologist that he drove to a rice field to bury Sutherland but first undressed her and “tried messing with her a bit”—though he said his attorneys advised him not to explain exactly what he did.He dug a hole and buried Sutherland, then went on with his day as though he had not taken a life and abused a corpse, the evaluation says.Returning to work, he spent the next two to three hours checking wells, went home, ate supper, and went to bed. “He reported that he did not tell anyone what happened and ‘just tried to forget about it,’” the psychologist wrote.As news of Sutherland’s disappearance spread, Lewellyn’s father called him to ask if he had seen her and he said he said he saw her on the road. He went to the police station the next day to report the sighting—“still hoping he would not be caught,” the report says—and eventually decided to confess.“I knew I didn’t kill her on purpose,” he told the evaluator. Asked why he did not just called 911, he said, “That I don’t know... I was just scared.”Authorities have charged Lewellyn—who went to the same high school as Sutherland but claims he barely knew her—with capital murder, kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and rape.His wife has filed for divorce since his arrest.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.
New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.
The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”