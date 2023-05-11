Marine veteran to be charged with manslaughter in NYC chokehold case

A Marine veteran will be charged with manslaughter in the second degree in the chokehold death of a man on a subway train, the Manhattan district attorney's office said in a statement to CBS News on Thursday. Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was homeless, died after being put in a chokehold by Daniel Penny earlier this month.

Penny is expected to turn himself in to authorities, CBS New York reported. Prosecutors expect Penny to be arraigned Friday.

"We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court," a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said in the statement.

A video lasting nearly 3 minutes shows Penny, 24, on the floor of a subway car with Neely, 30, in a chokehold. Witnesses said Neely was acting erratically on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but didn't attack anyone.

The New York City medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide. Penny was initially questioned by police and released without being charged.

In the days following Neely's death, attorneys representing Penny said Neely was "aggressively threatening" their client and that he and other passengers "acted to protect themselves."

"Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death," Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser said in a May 5 statement.

Attorneys for Neely's family said Penny should be sent to prison.

"He never attempted to help him at all," Lennon Edwards and Donte Mills said in a May 8 statement.

The case sparked days of protests by demonstrators calling for justice for Neely.

Home sale prices decline in parts of the U.S.

Biden administration proposes strict new power plant regulations

Uvalde dad on gun control year after Robb Elementary shooting: "They know it's a gun issue"