Marine veteran comes to aid of teen shot in Athens neighborhood

Former U.S. Marine Sylvester Upshaw was in his home Monday drinking coffee and watching the news on television when gunfire shattered a quiet morning in his Athens neighborhood.

“I heard about four or five gunshots in a row,” Upshaw said Tuesday about the shooting that occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Burkland Lane in a subdivision off Danielsville Road.

The 66-year-old man said he looked out the window and saw a young man running toward a nearby house.

“I heard about 10 more shots before I could come out on the porch and I saw this little Honda speeding off toward (Highway) 106,” he said.

Upshaw dialed 911 and rushed to the teenager, who was wounded but still standing.

“I asked him what type wound he had because I was going to give him a tourniquet or something to tie it off. I’m an ex-Marine and I know first-aid,” he said. “I couldn’t get any sense out of him because he was yelling.”

However, the youth went onto the porch of the home where he collapsed, according to Upshaw.

“I didn’t want the young fellow to expire. I was trying to help him as much as possible,” he said.

Athens-Clarke police responded to the scene and shortly an ambulance arrived and took the 18-year-old victim to an Athens hospital. The wounds are not life threatening, police said.

The victim, who police said resides at a home off Spring Valley Road in east Athens, was visiting the location.

Police said the suspect was in a black car, but the shooter has not been identified.

“We think they were familiar with each other,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Wednesday. “But we are still working to identify the suspect.”

Police interviewed several people in the house, which was peppered with bullets, including a bedroom wall that was pierced several times and one bullet destroying a television. One woman told police she looked out a window and saw a man firing a gun from a black car, which she described as a Volkswagen.

The victim’s 20-year-old stepbrother was at the location and “visibly upset yelling,” police said. The man told the officer he was inside asleep when the shots rang out.

A 19-year-old man who was visiting the location and lives off Hawthorne Avenue in Athens was also “being loud and boisterous,” police reported.

During their investigation, police recovered numerous shell casings, a wallet with a bullet hole, a cell phone and some marijuana.

Upshaw was disappointed that such a violent crime occurred in his neighborhood.

“They shot at least 20 to 25 times. It was like I was in a firing range — they were turning loose on him,” he said.

“Young boys out here nowadays are something else,” he said. “They don’t know what life is all about. I’ve been halfway around the world. As an ex-Marine I’ve seen a lot of crazy things — back in the '70s. I don’t like seeing stuff like this.”

The shooter could have killed someone in the house, Upshaw said: “God was with them.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police seek suspect in shooting of Athens teen