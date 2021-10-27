Marine veteran who stopped robbery wears 'Let's go Brandon' shirt at award ceremony

James Kilcer, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran who foiled an attempted robbery at an Arizona convenience store, accepted an award for his actions Tuesday while clad in a MAGA hat and "Let's go Brandon" T-shirt.

Kilcer was honored by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office with the Citizen's Valor Award for his extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage on Oct. 20.

The commendation is the "highest award for citizens whose actions warrant recognition." Kilcer received the honor for "extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life," said Sheriff Leon Wilmot's office.

"Let's go Brandon" refers to a slogan stemming from a NASCAR event where a journalist misreported the chant "F*** Joe Biden" as praise toward winning driver Brandon Brown.

Kilcer was speaking with an employee at the convenience store when men entered the establishment and one brandished a gun, according to footage of the incident.

"I turn around to go and leave, kind of walk out, and as I'm turning around, I hear the door kind of open real aggressively," Kilcer said. "At that point, the 'Spidey senses' tingled a little bit."

When Kilcer noticed, he grabbed the firearm and struck one of the subjects with a bag he said included two Gatorades, energy drinks, and "a snack."

"I was actually going to take control of his head and the gun at the same time, and the bag just happened to be heavy and attached to me, and it smashed him right in the face," he said.

The Marine veteran credited his training for his handling of the incident, saying he was "mentally prepared."

