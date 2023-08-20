Marineland is taking applications for their Animal Training Internship

The deadline to submit the application for the Animal Training internship is three months away.

Marineland is doing internship courses from January to mid-May.

Read: Demi Tebow is holding a woman empowerment conference in October

Marineland says internships are a critical step in the career path of all marine mammal trainers.

During the internship semester, students must commit to 40-hour work weeks, and be available on weekends and holidays.

Read: St. Johns County leads accessibility movement with Certified Autism Centers™ initiative

The application deadline for spring is Nov. 15.

For more information, you can visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Global restaurateur HMSHost opens second Southern Grounds Coffee House at JIA

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.