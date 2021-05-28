MarineMax (HZO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MarineMax (HZO) closed the most recent trading day at $51.43, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational boat dealer had lost 10.55% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

HZO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 26.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $618.98 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion, which would represent changes of +60.23% and +33.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HZO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.42% higher within the past month. HZO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, HZO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.27, which means HZO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report



