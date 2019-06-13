Mariners top error-plagued Twins in 10 innings

Daniel Vogelbach went 4-for-5 with a homer, and Seattle took advantage of three 10th-inning Minnesota errors to score three unearned runs and pull out a 9-6 victory over the Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Seattle's Dee Gordon had two doubles, including a ground-rule drive to left to open the 10th off reliever Tyler Duffey (1-1). Shed Long followed with a walk, and the two runners were then sacrificed to third by Dylan Moore.

Mallex Smith followed with a sharp grounder to first, but catcher Mitch Garver lost control of C.J. Cron's throw to the plate for an error, allowing Gordon to score what proved to be the winning run.

The Mariners added two more runs later in the inning when third baseman Miguel Sano mishandled a grounder and then threw the ball into the camera well for the Twins' fourth and fifth errors of the game.

Long hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive to cap a five-run eighth inning. Smith had three hits, including two doubles, for the Mariners, who won for just the ninth time in their past 32 games.

Anthony Bass (1-1) picked up the win in relief despite squandering a ninth-inning lead. Roenis Elias notched his sixth save with a scoreless 10th inning.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the ninth, and Marwin Gonzalez and Max Kepler also homered for Minnesota.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Vogelbach led off with his 17th home run of the season, a 399-foot drive over the bleachers in right.

The Twins tied it in the seventh on Gonzalez's eighth home run of the season, a 385-foot drive down the left field line.

Seattle took a 6-1 lead in the eighth when it scored five runs.

Edwin Encarnacion opened the inning with a walk off Trevor May, went to third on a single by Vogelbach and then scored on a long sacrifice fly by Domingo Santana. After Omar Narvaez singled, Vogelbach scored on a grounder that bounced past Cron for an error. Long then followed with a 358-foot home run down the right field line.

The Twins cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Kepler's 16th homer of the season and RBI singles by Garver and Gonzalez.

Buxton then tied it in the ninth with his ninth home run, a 432-foot drive to left-center off Bass, driving in Sano, who opened the inning with a single.

