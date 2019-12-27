Marines in California took the Corps' new Amphibious Combat Vehicle out for a nighttime test in the ocean

US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez

Marines at Camp Pendleton in California took the Corps' new Amphibious Combat Vehicle out for low-light and nighttime testing this month.

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle will replace the Amphibious Assault Vehicle, which has been in service since 1972, starting in late 2020.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The world is constantly advancing around us. As the most feared fighting force in the world, it is imperative Marines advance their capabilities along with it. The Corps' new Amphibious Combat Vehicle is here to improve Marines' amphibious capabilities.



Marines with the Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, tested the ACV's maneuverability and performance during low-light and night operations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's beaches, December 16-18.





The Marines spent hours driving ACVs the Southern California surf and in the open ocean to assess how well they could interface with the vehicle and conduct operations in low light.



"AVTB has been on Camp Pendleton since 1943," said David Sandvold, the director of operations for AVTB. "We are the only branch in the military who uses our warfighters to test equipment that is in development."





The ACV will be replacing the Amphibious Assault Vehicle starting in late 2020. The AAV has been in service since 1972, serving in countries around the world.

Marine Corps Marines Amphibious Combat Vehicle Pendleton More

US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Andrew CortezThe AAV has been the go-to vehicle to carry Marines and gear from ship to shore, but with adversaries around the world growing more powerful, the ACV was created to enhance the capabilities of ship-to-shore missions and amphibious assaults.

Marine Corps Marines Amphibious Combat Vehicle Pendleton More

US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Andrew CortezThe ACV will come in four different variants derived from the armored personnel carrier base. There's a recovery variant, a command-and-control variant, and an up-armed variant to engage enemy armored vehicles. Each ACV comes equipped with eight wheels instead of the tracks originally on the AAV.

Marine Corps Marines Amphibious Combat Vehicle Pendleton More

US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez"It's a huge difference on how the ACV and the AAV drive and handle," said Marine Sgt. Fernando Alvarez, an AAV operator with AVTB. "The main difference (with wheels) is that it's a lot faster on land. But instead of pivoting like the AAV, we have to make three-point turns now, which is not a problem."

Marine Corps Marines Amphibious Combat Vehicle Pendleton More

US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Andrew CortezThe ACV powers through high surf, traverses over trenches and trucks over sloped terrain.