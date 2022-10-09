Marines capture Russias Kornet ATGM in Ukraines South

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022 17:23

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have seized the Kornet anti-tank missile system (ATGM) in the south of Ukraine; the invaders abandoned it during the retreat.

Source: Naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian lend-lease continues the deliveries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the latter is the Kornet ATGM.

The Ruscists were forced to leave this "unmatched weapon" for the servicemen of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi. When they saw the Marines advancing on their positions in Ukraine’s South, they ran their best shoes as far as possible into their deep rear out of fear."

Details: The Navy added that the Marines are generous warriors, and they will definitely return these missiles to their owners, having burned several hostile tanks with them.

