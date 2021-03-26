Marines who drowned when their AAV sank didn't have breathing devices because the Corps canceled the program to cut costs

Ryan Pickrell
·5 min read
An assault amphibious vehicle departs the well deck of an amphibious transport dock ship.
An assault amphibious vehicle departs the well deck of an amphibious transport dock ship. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac

  • A Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle sank last summer, and nine people drowned.

  • Troops didn't have breathing devices because the Corps cut the program years ago to save money.

  • In the wake of the accident, the Corps has changed its mind and is bringing these devices back.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

When a Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle sank off the coast of California last summer, the troops inside did not have any breathing devices. Nine US service members drowned.

The embarked service members were not carrying the devices because the Corps made the decision to get rid of them several years ago after assessing that program's $15.9 million cost outweighed concerns about a possible catastrophe, two Corps officials told Insider.

Embarked Marines used to carry Waterborne Egress Capability (WEC) breathing systems as a component of their LPU-41 life preservers. In the event that an AAV sank, the bottled breathing devices would provide up to five minutes of air.

It is not a lot of time, but it is more than enough time to remove your gear, get your bearings, and take action, a Marine official, a former division commander, said.

Troops trying to escape a submerged vehicle can easily find themselves disoriented and struggling with their heavy gear as they desperately fight to reach the surface. A few extra minutes of air beyond what is in their lungs might be the difference between staying alive and dying.

The WEC bottled breathing device program was canceled in 2015, just four years after it began, as the Corps grappled with budget concerns.

"So 2011 to 2015, we have this program," another Marine official, a former Marine Expeditionary Unit commander, said. "2015, if you recall where we were fiscally in 2015, we're in sequestration."

During the Obama administration, a deep budget cut known as sequestration impacted all federal spending, including that of the Department of Defense.

"I'm a big believer in the bottles," the former division commander said. "But, in 2015, we were scrambling for money, looking under the cushions of the sofas, trying to make ends meet. This was a convenient thing."

The former MEU commander explained to Insider that the Marine Corps measures risk by likelihood of occurrence and severity of outcome.

In this case, a decision was made that an accident requiring supplemental air was unlikely given the limited number and nature of fatal AAV accidents. The decision to discontinue the WEC bottled breathing device program was reassessed after tragedy struck last summer.

amphibious assault vehicle
U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lyndon Schwartz

A tragic mishap

Last July, an AAV assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sank off the coast of California as it returned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset from San Clemente Island during a training exercise.

Failure after failure ended in disaster. Eight embarked Marines and a Navy sailor drowned, making this incident the deadliest AAV training accident in the vehicle's decades of service.

The commander of US Marine Corps Pacific blamed the sinking and the resulting deaths on "a confluence of human and mechanical failures" in a statement attached to the investigation. He added that "this tragic mishap was preventable."

The biggest problem was that the vehicle, which was initially carrying 16 service members, was not evacuated until it was too late. The vehicle sank with 11 people still on board. All but one service member made it out, but only three made it to the surface.

The three service members who made it to the surface each suffered drowning injuries. One did not survive.

As for the troops who died without reaching the surface, all of them were wearing body armor. Some had tried to drop their gear but were unsuccessful. In addition to the problem of excess weight, the life preservers they had on were not as effective as they would normally be given the depth at which they were operated.

The Marine officials Insider talked to about the accident did not say whether or not WEC breathing devices would have made a difference and saved lives in this situation. Though the investigation was silent on this point, the Corps has, as a result of this terrible accident, changed its mind on the program, the officials said.

"It has been reinstated," the former MEU commander revealed. "This year, we will field WEC bottles for all our MEU units."

AAV crews are temporarily using Helicopter Aircrew Breathing Devices (HABD) borrowed from the Marine Expeditionary Force air wings, but the WEC devices are being brought back for AAV passengers and crews.

"We have on contract now - and we'll bring back as a program of record - the full WEC system, which includes the bottles [and] the charging station for the bottles," he said, adding that "it will be a requirement to be trained and equipped with a Waterborne Egress Capability device to be in the back of an AAV or ACV."

The ACV, or Amphibious Combat Vehicle, is the replacement for the ageing fleet of AAVs, some of which have been around since the mid-1970s. The Corps began rolling them out ahead of schedule last October.

Since the deadly accident last summer that claimed the lives of nine service members, the Marine Corps has not conducted any waterborne operations with its amphibious vehicles. These are not expected to resume until the service has finished making changes to the way these vehicles are maintained and operated.

Marine officials have stressed repeatedly that they are committed to preventing something like what happened last July from happening again.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Navy offers to help clear cargo ship from Suez Canal

    The blockage is believed to be costing the global economy about $400 million per hour.

  • China flies at least 20 war planes in Taiwan airspace

    At least 20 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air space on Friday, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.Why it matters: It is the largest incursion by China's air force since Taiwan's defense ministry has announced almost daily Chinese military exercises into its air space, per Reuters. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA person familiar with Taiwan’s defense planning told Reuters that the Chinese military was simulating an operation against U.S. warships sailing through the Bashi Channel.China has said the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island, which it considers part of Chinese territory, though Taiwan's status is one of the most sensitive political issues between Washington and Beijing. The big picture: Friday's exercises involved four H-6K bombers, which have nuclear strike capabilities, 10 J-16 fighter jets and six other military planes.Taiwan said it warned the planes by radio that they were violating its airspace and deployed air defense missile systems to "monitor the activity" of the flight after the aircraft did not change course.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armed forces to adopt 'Premier League-style training' to improve fitness

    The Armed Forces are to adopt Premier League-style training methods to improve the performance of servicemen and women, The Telegraph has learnt. Traditional military drills such as completing distance runs under an allotted time are to be downgraded in favour of a new data-driven approach "specifically tailored" to individuals. The Telegraph understands the programmes will be akin to how elite athletes are monitored with output and data measured "like never before" to help troops improve their mental and physical resilience on the battlefield. Insiders say the move to "Premier League-style training" will also help soldiers lengthen their military careers by avoiding "blokes in their 30s needing hip replacements". The change was referenced in the Defence Command Paper recently published as part of the Government's Integrated Review. In the document, it states the health of the Armed Forces would be improved by harnessing “the lessons from elite sport and performance coaching”. One defence source said the collected data will help create a "specifically tailored" package for individuals to improve certain areas of training, which it is hoped will help them "get over the hurdle" of completing difficult tasks. The Centre for Army Leadership will draw on already established links with England's rugby and cricket teams as well as the League Managers Association as it pursues the initiative. Elite athletes already have their data analysed through training sessions by wearing GPS vests which collates information such as their heart rate, average speed and total distance ran.

  • The Pentagon is investigating whether special operators have committed war crimes, and if their commanders have even been checking

    Special-operations forces have faced a raft of scandals in recent years, but current and former members are wary of the extra scrutiny.

  • ‘Out of Control’: Ex-Marine Who Suffered Delusions Sparked by Floyd Unrest Cleared of Murder

    Scott County JailA former Marine who broke into a Minnesota home and fatally shot a 65-year-old man was acquitted of murder on Wednesday, with a judge ruling that due to his mental illness he “did not understand that his act was wrong.”Brady Zipoy, 24, was found not guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the June 8 death of Timothy Guion after Scott County District Court ruled his two court-ordered mental examinations showed he had suffered several psychotic episodes. Those mental breaks, his defense team stated, were connected to religion, the unrest surrounding George Floyd’s death, and PTSD from his military service.Zipoy fatally shot Guion several times inside his Shakopee home but “did not know the nature of his act at the time,” Judge Paul Vraa concluded, adding that he “was laboring under such a defect of reason ... that he did not understand that his act was wrong.”The former Marine, who had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness earlier this month and waived his right to trial, will be transferred from Scott County Jail to St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you have somebody who murdered another individual in cold blood. There is no criminal punishment, but he will receive mental health care,” County Attorney Ron Hocevar said in a Thursday statement to the StarTribune. He added, however, that both evaluations were performed by top-notch psychologists and Zipoy’s defense attorney presented “a valid mental illness defense” that they found “sincere.”The June 8 tragedy unfolded after Zipoy smoked weed at a friend’s house on Paha Circle—where he was “making bizarre statements.” Shortly after 7 p.m. local time, Zipoy abruptly left, only to return to the block and park in a neighbor’s driveway, according to a criminal complaint.Authorities say that Zipoy went into the home and shot Guion, who had asked him if he needed help, in the head and chest. Several of Guion’s family members were either in the home or just outside at the time of the shooting.“Someone shot grandpa,” Guion’s granddaughter shouted to her husband, who was outside with their 2-year-old daughter, as Zipoy fled the scene. While Guion’s granddaughter hid inside a bathroom with her toddler, her husband picked up a pistol and hid behind a pole “because he did not want to get shot if the suspect was still in the residence.”The complaint states that when Shakopee Police arrived at the home they “observed a male wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes run out of the driveway of a neighboring” home. Zipoy, who was firing his weapon in the air as he ran toward his friend’s house, dropped the weapon outside and was safely apprehended. He later confessed to police that he fatally shot Guion, saying he felt threatened when the man unsnapped a gun holder.Inside the home, officers found Guion in the basement “laying on the floor with a large pool of blood around his head.” He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.Zipoy’s friend also told police the 24-year-old was “struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)” after serving in the military. The friend added that while Zipoy had returned to Minnesota two years earlier, his behavior and communications had “become increasingly bizarre” in the weeks leading up to the murder. That friend also described him as a “big gun guy” who always carried a firearm.During Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Brockton Hunter argued that Zipoy’s military service played a large role in his client’s deteriorating mental state, explaining that he “saw a significant amount of combat.”Driver Plows Into Homeless Camp on San Diego Sidewalk, Killing Three: Police“His unit worked with U.S. special operations forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces to drive ISIS” from the northern city of Raqqa, Hunter said. He also noted that soon after Zipoy returned to the United States, COVID-19 hit and the 24-year-old “seemed to decline” further because he couldn’t socialize with others.Floyd’s May 2020 death and the national unrest that followed only exacerbated his failing mental health, Hunter said, and at one point he felt like he was back in Syria.“He was being impacted by the helicopters flying overhead constantly,” Hunter said. “His delusions started taking control, and he became more and more out of control.”A doctor concluded Zipoy suffered from schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and likely PTSD, according to the lawyer. Zipoy also told his doctor he had stopped taking his antidepressants.A second state-arranged psych exam concluded that Zipoy “was far removed from the reality of his circumstances” when he shot Guion, whom he believed was a serial killer like Ted “Unabomber” Kaczynski. Zipoy thought he needed “to free the world.”Despite the court’s conclusion that Guion’s death was the result of Zipoy’s severe mental illness, the slain man’s family told the court they opposed the ruling.“To have somebody killed right in front of me, somebody that I love so deeply, with that scene running through my head like a movie on a never-ending loop, is something that I am afraid will continue the rest of my life,” Candace Garlitos, Guion's granddaughter, said during the hearing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California Supreme Court rules it's unconstitutional to detain people in jail because they cannot afford bail

    The ruling requires judges to assess community safety and a defendant's ability to pay bail when determining bail amounts.

  • A trans woman said she was stopped by airport security after scanners flagged her body parts as 'an anomaly'

    Rosalynne Montoya, a trans model and activist, said gendered body scans at airport security checkpoints make travel distressing for trans people.

  • 'Wise Guy' is back: The 2nd B-52 ever resurrected from the Air Force's 'boneyard' rejoins fleet

    "Wise Guy" joins "Ghost Rider," the first B-52 to be regenerated, and brings the Air Force B-52 fleet up to full strength at 76 total aircraft.

  • Biden Administration Announces Johnson and Johnson to Deliver 11 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Next Week

    While distribution of Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine hit an initial snag, the Biden Administration announced on Friday that the company will deliver 11 million doses of the vaccine next week.

  • Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

  • A glimmer of hope appears in Yemen after six years of war

    Yemen's humanitarian crisis has never been more dire, but the arrival of the Biden administration and a renewed push to end the conflict have created “the best chance for six years to end the war," International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband tells Axios.The state of play: Prices of staples like flour have more than doubled since 2016, per the IRC, and an economy that was already among the world’s poorest has been devastated by the fighting.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat leaves millions reliant on food aid to survive, but Yemen’s major ports are blockaded and its international airport is closed. The Saudi-led coalition imposed the blockade in 2015 after the Houthi rebels took the capital and the ports.Both sides are disrupting aid deliveries, Miliband says. It typically takes three to four months to get a permit to deliver aid to more populous northern Yemen, controlled by the Houthis, and two months to deliver it to the south, controlled by the internationally recognized government.And there’s less aid to deliver in the first place as wealthy countries cut back. A donor conference on March 1 raised less than half of what was hoped.Zoom in: The World Food Program provides food aid to around 8 million Yemenis, but it was forced to significantly reduce assistance last year to northern Yemen due to “a challenging operating environment and a decreased funding outlook.”“If you’re trying to deliver aid when conflict is still going on, it’s like trying to run up a downward escalator. You can do it for some time, but in the end, you get exhausted and the escalator wins and you end up in a heap at the bottom,” Miliband says.“And that’s the tragedy for so many Yemeni people at the moment. There’s malnutrition on a grand, man-made scale and it’s totally inexcusable.”Driving the news: Saudi Arabia proposed a ceasefire on Monday, offering to lift the blockade if the Houthis would enter peace talks.The Houthis demanded that the Saudis lift the blockade first before they agree to a ceasefire. The UN and U.S. are working to forge an agreement.“Unless we get a new type of approach, then humanitarian needs will continue to be held hostage to diplomatic game-playing and the realities of Yemen’s fragmented, brutal, impoverished situation will only get worse and worse,” Miliband says.The bottom line: “The truth is that people have turned their eyes away from what’s going on in Yemen. And since it’s the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, that’s a collective crisis of very serious proportions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China Banks at a Fundamental Turning Point: Daiwa’s Qi

    Mar.25 -- Leon Qi, regional head of financials and fintech research at Daiwa Capital Markets, his outlook for China’s biggest banks. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Ray Fisher should have been the next big superhero megastar, then Joss Whedon happened

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" spotlights the star quality of Fisher, who plays Cyborg.

  • Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Game Changer,’ a 227-Foot Explorer Yacht With the World’s Best Dive Center

    The impressive vessel also has an Airbus H130 chopper and a deep-dive U-Boat Worx CR3 submarine.

  • Why Is It Illegal To Give Water To People Waiting To Vote In Georgia? Racism

    Georgia became the first state to impose new voting rights restrictions under the Biden administration Thursday. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the legislation that sets new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits ballot drop boxes, and makes it illegal to give food and drinks — even water — to people waiting in line to vote. Apparently motivated by fear over President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, as well as the Senate wins by Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the law was passed by Republican lawmakers with the stated interest being that it would provide, said Kemp, “another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible, and fair.” Kemp also cited alleged “alarming issues” with the 2020 presidential election as the reason to pass a sweeping crackdown on voting rights in the state, which will make voting even more difficult for Georgia’s large Black population. The fact that this legislation is being passed after Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time in decades is no coincidence — the Democratic wins were thanks to community organizing efforts led by Black women, after all. The fact that these laws are specifically designed to suppress working-class and Black voters, who make up one-third of Georgia’s population and tend to overwhelmingly vote Democratic, is enraging. More rigid ID requirements on their own will always impact Black voters more harshly. According to a 2020 report on voter suppression from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, 25% of Black voting-age citizens nationally did not have a current government-issued photo ID, compared to 8% of white voting-age citizens. “Rather than grappling with whether their ideology is causing them to fail, they are instead relying on what has worked in the past,” said voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. When she ran for governor in Georgia in 2018, Abrams centered voter suppression in her campaign. “Instead of winning new voters, you rig the system against their participation, and you steal the right to vote.” In an interview with The Guardian, Abrams added that legislation like this one is a response to “the big lie, to the disproven, discredited and, sadly, the blood-spilled lie of voter fraud” perpetuated by former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the 2020 election. “And they are responding to it by actually doing what the insurrectionists sought, doing what the liars asked for.” Faith leaders who sought a meeting with Kemp also called the law racist. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees all African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, said he told Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, “these bills were not only voter suppression, but they were in fact racist, and they are an attempt to turn back time to Jim Crow.” Further, Georgia Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon was arrested on Thursday at the Capitol. Cannon faces a charge of obstructing law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and a second charge of disrupting general assembly sessions or other meetings of members, even though all she can be seen doing is knocking on Kemp’s office door. The state representative said she was actually arrested for “fighting voter suppression.” In one video of the arrest, Cannon can be heard yelling, “There is no reason for me to be arrested. I am a legislator!” Georgia isn’t the only state where Republicans are bowing to the demands of far-right conservatives who still falsely believe that Trump lost the presidential election due to widespread voter fraud. Republicans passed a similar law in Iowa and are working to pass similar restrictions in Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Such laws will continue to disenfranchise Black voters and voters of color. Moreover, as voting restrictions at the state level are underway, House Democrats are bringing the fight over voting rights to the federal level with legislation that seeks to expand voter protections. The omnibus voting, ethics, and campaign finance bill seeks to weaken restrictive state voter ID laws, mandate automatic voter registration, expand vote-by-mail and early voting, and restore voting rights to people formerly convicted of felonies, The New York Times reports. The bill was pushed through the House on Wednesday with a 220 to 210 vote mostly along party lines, in what is becoming a national fight over voting rights as Republicans push laws to further suppress Black voters following Trump’s lies about the election. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bernie Sanders & Amazon Are In A Twitter WarRepublican Men Are Refusing The COVID Vaccine823 Undocumented Children Are Held At The Border

  • U.S. trade chief readies tariffs against six countries over digital taxes

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday that she will not back away from threatening tariffs, announcing she is readying potential duties against Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey in retaliation for their digital services taxes. In a statement, Tai announced that her office would proceed with public notices and collect public comments, meaning that it will keep the threat of tariffs on imports from the six countries as part of an investigation begun by her Trump administration predecessor, Robert Lighthizer. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the decision despite the Biden administration's renewed commitments to pursue a global agreement on digital services taxes.

  • America Ferrera on Returning to ‘Superstore’ for the Series Finale and the Show’s Cultural Resonance

    Attention, Cloud 9 shoppers: if you weren’t expecting Amy to return quite so soon, you weren’t the only one. “Superstore” star and executive producer America Ferrera didn’t anticipate her character Amy would head back to St. Louis during the same season she left for a corporate gig at the big-box retailer’s headquarters in California, but […]

  • Chrissy Teigen Clears the Air on How Her & John Legend's Sex Life Briefly Involved the Obamas

    Chrissy Teigen may be off Twitter, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost a platform for sharing her unfiltered truths with the public. On The Late Late Show With James Corden, the conversation rolled around to her and John Legend’s sex life as the model was asked a question that, shockingly, she’s been asked before in […]

  • NBA Rumors: What Danny Ainge told Marcus Smart about trade talks

    Marcus Smart was a popular subject of Celtics trade rumors, but Danny Ainge reportedly offered some reassurance to his veteran point guard.