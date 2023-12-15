Marines, Girl Scouts salute Oak Ridge woman for her service on her 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE - Being born about a week before Christmas, Eileen Neiler said, she never had a birthday party.

But that changed last Thursday - in a big way, which was perhaps appropriate for such a milestone.

The party was for her 100th birthday.

Oak Ridge resident Eileen Neiler is escorted by retired Marine Master Sgt. Richard Barber, left, and retired Cpl. Keith Kregel, right, for her 100th birthday celebration at Mimi's Cafe on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

They sent in the Marines for her party.

And the women veterans.

And the Girl Scouts.

Eileen is a member of each of those "communities" and representatives of each came to Mimi's Cafe in Knoxville's Turkey Creek for a party for the woman who's lived in Oak Ridge since 1953, when she and her late husband, John, came to the city where he'd gotten a job as a physicist.

Each representative at Eileen's party, held a few days before her Dec. 16 birthday, read proclamations from their leaders, as did people from the city of Oak Ridge, and the offices of U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Gov. Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, and President Joe Biden.

Marine Cpl. Eileen Morgan, now Neiler, during World War II.

The president stated in his proclamation that Eileen's selfless service as one of the nation's first women Marines during World War II defined the true character of the United States' "Greatest Generation."

Doris Keene of the Women Marines Association, along with others from the group, presented her with a commemorative coin and certificate of appreciation for now being a member of the "Square Foot Society," the people who contributed to the Military Women’s Memorial at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. She said 3 million women have served in the military since the American Revolution.

Cpl. Eileen Morgan Neiler is one of those women. At the age of 21, she signed up for the Marine Corps Women's Reserve. She was sent to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for basic training and then onto Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

"My job then was to become a clerk, an engineering clerk in the radio and radar lab," Eileen told Oak Ridge resident Don Hunnicutt in 2016 as part of the Center for Oak Ridge Oral History interviews. "They brought material in from the planes to be repaired or replaced, and after it was repaired, it had to get back to the plane, again. So that was part of my job. Make sure everything was done, properly, and back where it belonged."

That wasn't the only thing she did as part of her Marine work. At Mimi's Cafe she told journalists that as an only child growing up in Pennsylvania she helped her father in preparing wildlife for food. When a Marine leader asked who was comfortable with sharp knives, Eileen responded and spent the next month as the meat cutter's assistant.

"I loved it," she said, laughing.

She served a year and a half of active duty in the Marines and then signed up for the reserves, serving another four years. Eileen returned to Pennsylvania, her home state, and went to the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her husband, John, who eventually earned the rank of Marine major general.

The family would grow to include daughters Morgen and Lise, who flanked their mother at the birthday party's head table, and the youngest, son Eric, who couldn't make the party. Morgen came home with a flyer one day inviting her to join the Girl Scouts, and as Eileen explained in her interview with Hunnicutt, the Neilers had a Volkswagen microbus that could hold a lot of girls.

The rest is history - Girl Scout and Oak Ridge history.

Lise Neiler, from left, Eileen Neiler and Morgen Neiler Biehler laugh together at Mimi's Cafe for Eileen Neiler's 100th birthday celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Lise and Morgen are Eileen's daughters.

As the city of Oak Ridge proclamation making Dec. 16, 2023, Eileen Neiler Day stated, "Neiler became an active volunteer, eventually serving as troop leader, first aid instructor, field director and Council President, and, together with Joyce Maienschein, wrote the book “And the Fence Came Down” about the history of Girl Scouts in Oak Ridge and the surrounding area."

Eileen would also become an active participant and leader in other Oak Ridge organizations as well, such as Altrusa, Recording for the Blind, Ridgeview, and the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. She spearheaded efforts by local garden clubs to beautify the city in collaboration with city government, and then led work by that Beautification Committee and the city's Environmental Quality Advisory Board to grant annual awards for improvements to the city's appearance and environmental quality

Regular readers of The Oak Ridger may also remember the many letters to the editor she's written over a number of years on a variety of topics.

Eileen arrived for her party in a 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe four-door sedan street rod - bright orange in color, chauffeured by Kevin Tallent, who provides the "Big Orange Limo" service. When she arrived she was escorted inside by retired Marines. Several of the Marines later read a proclamation honoring her service and presented her with a Quilt of Valor, which provides veterans touched by war with honor, freedom and comfort.

Asked Thursday about her many contributions, Eileen said, "I did it for my community and country."

"Community is just an extension of your home," she said, and women need to take care of their community and serve where they are needed.

The secret behind her long life?

"Be a good girl," she said with a smile, her eyes twinkling.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter @ridgernewsed.

Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing. Offers available at https://subscribe.oakridger.com/offers.

Eileen Neiler shakes hands with Marine Sgt. Ducle Manriquez at Mimi's Cafe for Neiler's 100th birthday celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Marines, Scouts salute Oak Ridge woman for service on her 100th