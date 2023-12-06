Marines to join Jill Biden at White House in celebration of Toys For Tots

First Lady Jill Biden (pictured at last year's Toys For Tots event at the White House) will host a Toys For Tots celebration Wednesday afternoon with the Marine Corps and military families. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will join the Marine Corps at the White House Wednesday as she hosts a Toys For Tots event, part of her Joining Forces Initiative.

The White House said military families will join the event at about 3 p.m. ET.

Joining Forces is an effort to support military families, from members to veterans, caregivers and survivors.

Among the issues Joining Forces addresses are high unemployment rates among military spouses, support for the more than 2 million children of active-duty service members as they cope with education challenges and help for military families with health and well-being.

Toys For Tots is a Marine Corps Reserve program launched in 1947 that has delivered 652 million toys to 291 million children over the years.

First Lady Jill Biden holds up a copy of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr Seuss, whiled joined by U.S. President Joe Biden, right, during a United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, Dec.12, 2022. Photo by Al Drago/UPI

The first lady delivered remarks earlier Wednesday at Do Your Part: End The Military Spouse Unemployment Crisis. It was an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted by Hiring Our Heroes and Blue Star Families.