Marines at Virginia Chick-fil-A break knife in half while stopping attack

Three Marines prevented a potential stabbing at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Virginia, authorities said.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the fast-food location in Stafford on Saturday around 1:40 p.m. Witnesses told them that a man was approached by two other people, which soon turned into a dispute.

The two males assaulted the victim and one pulled out a knife, authorities said.

This knife was broken in half by Marines who prevented a potential stabbing at a Virginia Chick-fil-A restaurant, authorities said.

"Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday Facebook post. "One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled."

No one was stabbed, but the victim said his phone was stolen.

Authorities searched the area and tracked down the two suspects, ages 17 and 14, at a CVS parking lot where they were arrested. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff's office credited the Marines with averting a possible deadly outcome.

"Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim. Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse," the sheriff’s office said.