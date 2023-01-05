GREEN BAY – A 36-year-old Marinette man has been charged in federal court with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

David A. Johnson used various social media applications to engage in sexual conversations with two minors in Ohio and Florida, according to a criminal complaint. In the conversations, Johnson acknowledged the ages of the minors, sent sexually explicit images of himself and encouraged the minors to send sexually explicit images to him, the complaint says.

Johnson also interacted with an individual he believed to be a minor in Wisconsin, but was actually an undercover law enforcement agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

If convicted of attempted production of child pornography, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. The transfer of obscene material to a minor charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Marinette man faces child pornography charges in federal court