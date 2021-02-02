Mario Draghi poised to lead Italian government after coalition collapses

Mattarella and Draghi in 2009. The former chief of the ECB has emerged as a potential premier - AP
Mattarella and Draghi in 2009. The former chief of the ECB has emerged as a potential premier - AP

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises.

Mr Mattarella made his move just minutes after being told that talks to salvage the previous ruling coalition had collapsed.

"I have a duty to appeal to all political forces (to support) a high-profile government," said the head of state.

Mr Mattarella told the nation that only two options remained after the "negative outcome" from days of frantic political negotiations to re-compose the center-left coalition that had formed the recently collapsed government of Giuseppe Conte.

The first was "a new government, able to deal with the grave present emergencies: health, social, economic financial," said Mr Mattarella. The second, he said, was immediate, early elections, a possibility that deserved careful consideration "because elections represent an exercise in democracy".

Mr Mattarella decided that Italy quickly needed a ''government of high profile, that must not identify with any political formula" and that would be backed by political forces in the current in Parliament. He stopped short of saying who he had in mind for the premiership.

Giuseppe Conte resigned as Prime Minister ast week - AP
Giuseppe Conte resigned as Prime Minister ast week - AP

But right after his speech, a presidential palace official announced that Mr Draghi, who has been credited with saving Europe's single currency during his tenure as ECB president in 2011-2019, had been summoned to meet with Mattarella on Wednesday. That would give Draghi the opportunity to formally accept such a mandate.

Mr Draghi is widely credited with pulling the eurozone back from the brink of collapse in 2012, pledging to do "whatever it takes" to save the single European currency.

He has largely vanished from the public eye since his ECB term ended in October 2019, but his name has emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks given the health, economic and political turmoil battering Italy.

Read more: Italy's latest political crisis may spark more economic upheaval

Mr Draghi made no immediate comment on the presidential summons and it was not initially clear which parties in the deeply fractured parliament would support an administration he headed.

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the virus, has seen more than 89,000 deaths since its outbreak last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.

Data released on Tuesday showed that Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 8.8 per cent in 2020 -- the steepest annual drop for the country since World War Two.

Mr Conte resigned last week after the small Italia Viva party, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit the cabinet in a row over the government's handling of Covid-19 and its economic recovery plans.

Read more: Draghi is no eurozone ‘saviour’ – history will judge him as reckless and misguided

